Uh, was Donald Trump’s impeachment just predicted by his former ally?

Donald Trump has already been impeached twice, but who knows, maybe third time’s the charm? We’re still just weeks into his second term and the wheels are coming off fast. In the wake of Elon Musk’s deeply unpopular activities in DOGE, his chaotic plans to invade Greenland, and the whole crashing the stock market thing, many are concluding he’s in for a rough four years.

The much-trumpeted Wisconsin Supreme Court election provided some hard data on just how poorly things are going for him. Trump won the state in the 2024 election, but since then it appears voters have substantially soured on MAGA. Even Elon Musk pouring tens of millions of dollars into the MAGA candidate’s campaign didn’t bear fruit, with voters turning out in droves to elect a liberal judge.

Now even MAGA mastermind Steve Bannon seems to think the writing may already be on the wall. Speaking about the Wisconsin election on his War Room program, he predicted that whatever else happens, the Republicans are going to lose congressional seats:

“We lost the Supreme Court seat, and with that Supreme Court seat, in addition to all the issues in Wisconsin of life and of being able to defend yourself, everything else, we’re going to lose two congressional seats. That’s just a fact.”

The consequence of that may snowball into a serious attack on Trump’s legitimacy come the 2026 midterms, with Bannon saying: “those two seats put us right on the cliff, the edge, of them trying to impeach President Trump. And it raises the stakes in 2026 even higher.”

We Got Blown Out in Wisconsin https://t.co/OhvtU0zfnW — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon1953) April 3, 2025

All economic indicators point to the United States spiralling into a recession, with consumer spending reduced and prices spiking as a result of Trump’s tariffs. This will soon start hitting voters in their pockets, whether it be by a devalued dollar, job losses, or reduced government spending on social security. Trump is determined to claim responsibility for his tariffs, which he argues will eventually lead the country to the sunny uplands of prosperity.

That strategy is likely to backfire in the short term, as even Trump admits it’ll be at least two years until domestic manufacturing is up to full speed. If that ever happens, which, let’s face it, it probably won’t.

All that said, don’t hold your breath for Trump’s second term to be cut short. Even if he’s impeached for a third time, he’s not going to leave office. After all, what would happen if he just said “no”? Are the cops or military going to burst into the Oval Office and drag him out of there? Fat chance.

