Tom Hopper joined his Umbrella Academy co-star David Castañeda on The Talk to discuss the newest season of the hit series and to talk about some pop culture favorites.

As the pair talked about everything from impactful storylines to gifts their career paths gave them, Hopper was asked about one of his favorite movies, and his response was not surprising.

He shared that his favorite movie is actually a sequel, and it’s one of the greatest.

“Well, it’s actually my favorite movie, Back to the Future 2. I love the entire franchise; the entire franchise is amazing, but there’s something about that future that I grew up with. Anyway, I envisioned myself living in that future, and I was like, I can’t wait for cars to fly to go to my mum and go. Cars will fly one day; I was so excited about that day. Where is it? It’s not arrived yet.”

When asked who he’d like to be if the film was recast, Hopper had this to say.

“I think they should leave it alone and never do another. It’s good, so good. However, if I was cast as Biff Tannen — it’s on.”

A photo of Hopper as Tannen appeared on the screen behind him, and it was most absolutely a perfect fit. While there are no signs of a reboot of Back to the Future 2, and it sounds like Hopper himself might not even truly desire one, it’s still a fun thought.

You can see Hopper in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix now.