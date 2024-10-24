From 2012 until 2021, Elizabeth Marvel made sporadic appearances as Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and long-time fans were excited when she was announced to guest star on season 24 of Law & Order.

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed changes in her appearance and excitement quickly turned to concern. Marvel is one of television’s most compelling performers and was recently the topic of many online discussions regarding her drastically different appearance. But is there any truth behind these observations, especially in a Ozempic-fueled Hollywood?

Recent observations and public response

Marvel, 54, reprised her guest star role as Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun in episode 2 of the new season of Law & Order, which aired on Oct. 2, 2024. However, not long after the episode finished airing, Marvel became the subject of a Reddit discussion on the r/SVU subreddit.

The original post featured a snapshot of Marvel in the recently aired episode, while the subject caption described her as looking “very thin and wobbly on her feet.” The post received over 100 upvotes and nearly 200 comments, mostly agreeing that the actress seems to have lost enough weight to be “unrecognizable.” A few comments decided it was better not to speculate, while others wondered how she could have changed so much between this and another recent appearance on Apple TV +’s Presumed Innocent.

Professional projects during this period

Beyond her recurring character on the Law & Order spin-off, Elizabeth Marvel has also appeared in numerous other films and shows, including: Manifest, Fargo, True Grit, and Synecdoche, New York.

The actress may have intentionally lost weight in preparation for a new project, as opined by a user in the subreddit, who mentioned her casting for an upcoming play based in New York. When she’s not a strong-willed and powerful woman like in Law & Order or House of Cards, Marvel also takes on the macabre, like she did in Hulu’s Helstrom. Regardless, the actress, who has no known social media accounts, has paid no mind to online speculations and seems more focused on her work than anything.

The broader conversation

Trying to figure out why I'm so obsessed with Elizabeth Marvel in Presumed Innocent but realized it's because she was Constance Heck. pic.twitter.com/iy5NpBUpkU — Neely P (@Neely711) June 16, 2024

Body image in Hollywood is a never-ending discussion that has spanned generations. While it is natural to care deeply for celebrities and their well-being, a lot of them are also under a lot of pressure to remain “perfect.” This is particularly true for women like Marvel, especially as they age. The rise in the use of semaglutide medications like Ozempic, which have caused drastic weight changes in other Hollywood stars, is proof of this desire to maintain a certain appearance.

However, Elizabeth Marvel’s talent and powerful performances remain her defining characteristics, regardless of any physical changes. The speculation about weight loss may grab headlines, but it is most important to remember that the actor is much more than what they look like on the outside. Whether the changes in her appearance are intentional, health-related, or simply part of life’s natural gift of aging, we should focus more on her incredible acting chops.

