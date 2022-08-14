Warner Bros. Discovery issues statement in support of J.K. Rowling following threats

J.K. Rowling is receiving support from Warner Bros. Discovery after receiving a threatening message in response to a Tweet she received this weekend.

After sharing the news of the attack on Salman Rushdie, Rowling was met with a threatening Tweet that read, “Don’t worry you are next.” She immediately reached out to Twitter for help with the issue, and Warner Bros. Discovery soon shared a message of support for the author.

Variety shared the quote which also mentions the attack on Rushdie.

“Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

Rowling also told fans that the police acted quickly to help her, as they were already working with her about other threats she had received.

While law enforcement is working with Rowling, she Tweeted out a snapshot of Twitter’s response which — well, didn’t appear to be that much of a response at all.

.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right?



"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence…



"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism…" pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Rowling initially shared the news of the attack on Rushdie and said she felt sick about the incident before stating that she hoped he would survive. While things looked bleak at first, it has since been shared that Rushdie is expected to survive, though the road to recovery will be a lengthy one.

Warner Bros. Discovery also shared a nod of support for Rushdie and noted that they believe in freedom of expression and peaceful discourse.

Warner Bros has worked with Rowling since the Harry Potter films were released, and as fans are aware, this isn’t the first time she’s received a threatening response on social media. It remains to be seen what will be done about the Tweet in question, but it’s clear she’s not alone in looking for help against the ominous response.