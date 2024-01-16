Was Anthony Anderson accused of sexual assault and assault? Every past allegation against the Emmys 2024 host, explained

Anthony Anderon’s PR firm may be excellent at sweeping things under the rug, but not even Houdini could make sexual assault charges disappear in this day and age. It was announced that the actor would be hosting the 75th Emmy Awards back in December, but after Jo-Koy’s hauntingly unfunny stint on the Golden Globes, audiences are more leery of award shows than ever before.

The award ceremony might have gone off without a hitch, but it hasn’t stopped viewers from wondering just how many times someone can be accused of sexual assault before it affects their ability to get high-profile gigs. Over the years, Anderson has been accused of sexual assault 3 times, but as far as we know, the actor has never been found guilty.

Anthony Anderson’s 2004 allegation

Back in July 2004, near the start of Anderson’s career, the comedian was hit with his first of several allegations. While filming Hustle & Flow at the Shelby Country Correctional Center, the actor was accused, alongside the assistant director, Wayne Witherspoon, of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old extra.

The woman accused the men of luring her to Anderson’s trailer, where they allegedly forced her to remove her clothing and took nude photos of her before sexually assaulting her. A spokesman for the local sheriff reported that a passer-by heard screams coming from the trailer, and when they opened the door, the woman fled the scene nude.

According to the woman, it wasn’t the first time the duo had forced her to have sex with them. She claimed during a preliminary hearing that during the days leading up to the event, the pair had “forced her to have sex with them several times a day.”

Both men quickly posted bail and were released the same day they were booked. At the time, Anderson’s spokesman, Allam Mayer said,

“Anthony is a happily married family man who has never been accused of — no less involved in — anything remotely like this, and we are confident that when all the facts come out, he will be completely exonerated.”

The charges were dropped just a few months later, in October 2004. Judge Anthony Johnson declared the woman’s motives as, “absolutely the most suspicious case I’ve ever heard,” before dismissing the rape charges and ruling that there was no probable cause to even try the case.

In September of that same year, it was reported that the actor was sued in civil court for sexual assault by a different woman. Jane Doe filed a $900,000 suit against the actor for an event that occurred while on the set of his short-lived television series, All About the Andersons. The woman claimed Anderson had directed sexually suggestive comments at her before groping her genitals and sexually assaulting her.

The outcome of this incident is unknown, and even Anderson’s spokesperson was mum at the time.

Anthony Anderson 2018 sexual assault incident

Anderson would find himself embroiled in yet another incident in July 2018. A third woman accused him of sexually assaulting her while she catered one of his events. The assault allegedly took place after Anderson pulled her aside to discuss “future opportunities.”

Unfortunately, the case was never able to progress. due to an “uncooperative witness.” More than 63% of sexual assaults go unreported, and while Jane Doe in this case took the first steps, she was unwilling to do follow-up interviews with the police, which led to her case being dismissed.

The 2018 case came during the tide of the “#MeToo” movement. The accusations against Anderson went hand in hand with accusations against Kevin Spacey and Steven Segal. The L.A. County District Attorney declined to press charges in any of the cases, though Segal and Spacey’s were due to the statute of limitations, rather than an uncooperative witness.

If you or a loved one are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website for confidential support.