Was Sydney Powell in a sorority at the University of Mount Union?

In September, 2023, Sydney Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her mother. Here’s how Powell’s student status at University of Mount Union, and whether or not she was in a sorority at the school, affected the case.

According to NBC News, Powell, then 19-years-old, struck her mother in the head and then proceeded to stab her 30 times in the neck. Powell’s mother, Brenda Powell, was on the phone with the University of Mount Union (UMU), where Sydney had been enrolled, when the incident happened. Brenda, who was 50 when she died, was pronounced dead at an Akron, Ohio hospital, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Reportedly, Sydney was a good student who played soccer in high school, but once in college, she began to show signs of mental health challenges. Her parents, however, had no idea how bad things had become for their daughter until it was too late. Only a short time before Brenda died, in fact, Sydney showed up home from college, unannounced.

Sydney Powell was asked to leave UMU

Reportedly, when Sydney Powell arrived at home from school, she had been dismissed from the University of Mount Union, in Ohio, where she had been awarded a partial scholarship, per the Akron Beacon Journal. Once enrolled, her mental health caused her grades to decline, and as a result, she was put on academic probation and eventually asked to leave. Sydney, however, didn’t tell her parents about her standing at the school, even after she returned home.

But more than academic anxiety contributed to Sydney attacking and killing her mother. While still at UMU, she reportedly experienced periods where she couldn’t remember what had happened, and slept excessive amounts throughout the day, among other symptoms. All combined, these issues likely affected Sydney’s performance at the university, and once back at home, Sydney reportedly continued to hear voices.

Concussions suffered through soccer were a possible explanation of Sydney’s mental state, but prior to her trial, several experts concluded when she killed her mother, she likely experienced a psychotic break.

No UMU, no sorority?

Details are scarce as to whether or not Sydney Powell belonged to a sorority while at the University of Mount Union, and if so, which one, but according to True Crime Lounge, her expulsion from UMU meant she would not be able to go forward with her plans to join one. This, as well as the dismissal from the school, poor grades, and mental health challenges, all likely worsened Sydney’s distress in the time leading up to her mother’s death.

As mentioned, several experts declared Sydney not guilty by reason of insanity, matching Sydney’s plea, but one evaluation reportedly found her sane when her mother was killed, and the trial proceeded. In addition to murder, Sydney was also found guilty of assault and tampering with evidence, per NBC News.

Prior to his daughter’s trial, and having just lost his wife under unimaginable circumstances, Sydney’s father, Steve Powell, asked for his daughter not to be tried for his wife’s death, and the not guilty by reason of insanity plea to be recognized. “I’m trying to keep my family together,” Steve said (via Akron Beacon Journal).