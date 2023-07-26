Was Tafari Campbell on ‘Beat Bobby Flay?’

After the tragic death of former President Barack Obama‘s personal chef Tafari Campbell, following an apparent paddleboarding incident on Martha’s Vineyard, some people might be wondering whether Campbell possibly rubbed shoulders with another chef associated with Obama, Bobby Flay.

Specifically, it’s worth wondering whether Campbell ever appeared on the Food Network reality show Beat Bobby Flay, as either a guest or a judge. It honestly would not be completely out of left field for Campbell to appear on the show in some capacity, since he was said to be a top chef at the White House in his day. However, after doing some research on the topic, I think it is safe to say Campbell never appeared on the show.

You see, Campbell was not mentioned on either the Food Network’s website or the list of episodes for Beat Bobby Flay on IMDb. When you really stop to think about it, Campbell’s lack of true “celebrity” status would render his appearance on the show a bit strange, too. However, there are a few reasons people might connect the two chefs together.

Image via sweetsagellc/Instagram

Campbell did work in the White House kitchen as a chef for multiple years — first under George Bush and then Obama — according to Boston.com. Since Flay went to the White House and cooked with Obama on multiple occasions while he was president, as can be seen on The Obama White House’s official YouTube channel, it’s entirely possible Campbell and Flay overlapped at one point. However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest this. There is a video of Obama grilling meat with Flay on what appears to be the White House lawn, for instance, but Campbell was not in the video. Another video on that same YouTube channel featured Flay making egg rolls for Easter on a cooking stage in front of the White House, but again, Campbell was nowhere to be seen.

Just to be certain, We Got This Covered reached out to the Food Network via Discovery Plus’ website to inquire whether Flay knew Campbell or if Campbell was ever on Beat Bobby Flay. While we’ve yet to receive a response as of this writing, we will keep you posted if that changes.

However, it is a pretty safe bet to assume Campbell never appeared on Beat Bobby Flay as either a guest or a judge. The common association the two food lovers have with Obama still makes it plausible they at least met one another at some point, though that hasn’t been confirmed either.