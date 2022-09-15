House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.

As you can see below, tensions rise in King’s Landing as the political spheres prepare to butt heads in the never-ending Game of Thrones. Oh, also, there’s going to be a royal wedding, with House Targaryen and House Velaryon coming together once again after Viserys soured their working relationship by refusing to marry the Sea Snake’s daughter.

A royal wedding.



New episodes air Sunday at 9pm ET on @HBOMax.

Otto Hightower is being dimissed from the king’s court, though before leaving, he warns his daughter that if Rhaenyra is allowed to succeed Viserys, only war and dissension will follow.

The only way to avoid that is to raise Aegon to be the next king, so while the show may not be ready to embark on the Dance of Dragons yet, they’re definitely putting the building blocks in place already.

You can watch the fifth episode, titled “We Light the Way,” when it premieres across the HBO platforms on Sunday evening.