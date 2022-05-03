Watch: Daniel Radcliffe Stars in 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story' Teaser

Star Daniel Radcliffe has stated the film will be just as strange as his 2016 effort, 'Swiss Army Man.'

The first teaser has dropped for the new film, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, starring none other than Daniel Radcliffe.

The teaser for the Roku original film was dropped on Yankovic’s own YouTube channel, with the film slated to be coming out later this year.

Not only are we excited to see a film about a man who arguably revolutionized the parody musical genre single-handedly, but to see Harry Potter actor Radcliffe continue his trend of consistently choosing eclectic and interesting film roles following his departure from the Wizard World also has us ready to see how the film comes together.

As one example, Radcliffe previously played a farting corpse in the surreal 2016 comedy, Swiss Army Man, alongside The Batman‘s Paul Dano. And it’s sounding like WEIRD won’t be your typical musical biopic, as the actor has previously indicated the new film will be just as strange as the aforementioned indie flick.

The film also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and Julianne Nicholson in supporting roles.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul also stated recently that he almost landed a cameo role in the film, apeing off of the success of a legendary Funny or Die parody trailer from 2010 that subsequently inspired the movie. Sadly, his appearance in the film wasn’t meant to be, as he became ill with an unfortunately-timed bout of COVID when the time came for him to film.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is set for a fall release on The Roku Channel.