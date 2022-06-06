Watch: Meet ‘The Imperfects’ in first trailer for new Netflix supernatural superhero show

Netflix’s Geeked Week is now officially here, so the streaming giant is treating us to first-looks at numerous upcoming and returning series. One that promises to be a major contender for fans’ next big obsession is The Imperfects, an original supernatural superhero drama that should be perfect for lovers of The Umbrella Academy, Fate: The Winx Saga, and more. Check out the first-look trailer for the dark YA drama above.

As it’s not attached to a pre-existing IP, The Imperfects has flown under the radar during its development and production, so this trailer is likely the first time that most Netflix viewers will have heard of it. Promising lots of super-powered action, grizzly monsters, and teen angst, the teaser should definitely do the job of making sure folks keep an eye out for its arrival on the platform once it arrives later this year.

As per the official synopsis, The Imperfects sees “three twenty-somethings band together to track down the scientist that turned them into monsters” in the hopes that they might become human again. Morgan, Taylor Campbell (Tilda), Rhianna Jagpal (Abbi), and Inaki Godoy (Juan) star as the trio of titular Imperfects, who have an array of weird powers thanks to the experiments done on them. Rhys Nicholson, Celina Martin, Kyra Zagorsky, and Italia Ricci are also in the cast.

The Imperfects comes us to us from showrunner Dennis Heaton and co-executive producer Shelley Ericksen, the same duo that previously brought us The Order. So anyone still smarting from that series being cruelly cancelled after just two seasons back in 2020 should be looking forward to this one, then. Unfortunately, The Order‘s fate does remind us that not all Netflix originals live long and happy lives.

But who knows what the future holds for it. The Imperfects certainly has all the ingredients to be another major chart-topper when it debuts later in 2022.