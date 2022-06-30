Watch: Netflix debuts trailer for survivalist thriller series ‘Keep Breathing’

Netflix is striking fear in the hearts of viewers everywhere with the newly released trailer for the upcoming thriller series, Keep Breathing.

Scream‘s Melissa Barrera stars as Liv, a lawyer from New York who endures the unimaginable and is forced to try to survive the wilderness. The trailer for Keep Breathing highlights that the elements aren’t the only things Liv must brave; she must find a way to exist alongside memories — both beautiful and painful — and reason with them.

While it might seem like a plane crash is the worst scenario imaginable, we soon realize that Liv is the only one who survived the crash, and it looks like the more she tries to escape, the more complicated her journey becomes. The crash landing was just the beginning of a life-altering and dangerous journey.

She looks battered and bruised in some scenes, barely clinging to life in others, but it’s evident that Liv’s fight for survival won’t quickly be stomped out.

Netflix revealed the following synopsis for the thriller:

“When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to stay alive.”

Keep Breathing also stars Juan Pablo Espinosa, Jeff Wilbusch, Florencia Lozano, and Austin Stowell. The limited series is produced by Martin Gero, Maggie Kiley, and Brendan Gall.

The six-episode series begins streaming on Netflix on July 28, and just remember these two important words as you tune in — Keep Breathing.