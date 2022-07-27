Watch: ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 trailer confirms high school is still a nightmare

The trailer for Never Have I Ever‘s exciting third season is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Devi Vishwakumar and her journey through high school’s many ups and downs.

There are few things in the social nightmare of high school more important than popularity; deny it as we might, most everyone wants to be well-liked, and not just well-liked — but liked overall. That’s a driving force for Vishwakumar, who fans learn is a girl who really wants to be invited to a party with alcohol and hard drugs, have thinner arm hair, and a boyfriend who will “rock her all night” — and that was just in the very first episode.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever looks just as exciting as fans were hoping for, sprinkled with the right amount of angst and drama to keep us guessing.

So how did we bridge the gap from the first episode to the start of season three? With a lot of twists and turns. Devi’s quest for popularity kicked off with a request to the hottest guy in school to take her virginity. At the same time, she started lying to her friends and getting lost in her own world instead of really connecting with those around her.

The roller coaster of high school, friendships, and romance is wild, but hope isn’t gone for Devi yet. She just needs to embrace the magic she’s already got near her and the blessings in disguise.

You can watch the first two seasons of Never Have I Ever on Netflix now until season three kicks off!