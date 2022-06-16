Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is hitting HBO Max this summer. That’s right; it’s time to get ready to keep secrets again, so grab your red string and notebooks because the clues begin dropping this July.

HBO Max revealed a teaser trailer and the release date for the first episode this evening, and fans can’t wait to dive back in. Pretty Little Liars aired for seven seasons, beginning in 2010 and drawing to a close in 2017. Fans have been anxiously awaiting Original Sin so they can revisit Millwood once again.

The new teaser trailer shows a mystery antagonist shearing up some fear as they slice pictures, shred missing posters, and set fire to the images and the lives of their victims. The preview is full of mystery and that uneasy feeling that crawls up your spine — it’s that feeling that drew fans to the original and will bring them in for Original Sin, too.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a flesh mask? Yikes.

New town. New A. New horrors.#PrettyLittleLiarsOriginalSin is streaming July 28 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/MvhCk2f3mb — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 15, 2022

The synopsis for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is as follows:

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown ‘A’ssailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.”

It looks like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will bring the drama, terror, and spine-chilling eerie feeling we’ve all been waiting for. You can see the first episode on July 28 on HBO Max.