Netflix will be unveiling a first look at the zombie apocalypse tomorrow.

Now that only two months separate Resident Evil fans from embarking on the next ambitious live-action adaptation of the video game franchise, Netflix has decided to release the full trailer tomorrow, with a brief teaser that once again highlights the yellow-ish design aesthetic of the series.

As you can see below, the brief teaser is an ominous reminder that the upcoming Resident Evil show isn’t going to hold back on depicting the brutal nature of the fictional world, with a caption that reads: “Evil is coming.”

Evil is coming. The RESIDENT EVIL teaser drops tomorrow pic.twitter.com/H2xQmEmmXz — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 11, 2022

The show stars Lance Reddick as Alex Wesker, with a narrative set in 2036, more than fourteen years after a deadly virus, supposedly released by the Umbrella Corporation, causes a global societal collapse and looses all sorts of abhorrent abominations into the world.

Joining Reddick on this small screen journey will be Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, and Paola Nuñez. Balinska will be portraying protagonist Jade Wesker in the show’s future timeline — when the virus has already caused much of the world’s population to turn into zombies — as she navigates the post-apocalyptic world and learns the dark secrets her family has been harboring for decades.

Here is Netflix’s official logline for the upcoming series:

“Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Resident Evil premieres on July 14.