Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the new owners of a soccer team, Wrexham AFC, and the two comedic actors’ journey into making such a monumental purchase is the focus of a new FX documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

Reynolds shared the trailer for the docuseries on Twitter with the caption, “No pressure.”

Reynolds is the star of the Deadpool movies and a prominent entrepreneur; he’s the owner of Aviation Gin distillery, the affordable cellphone company Mint Mobile, and the owner of the marketing company Maximum Effort, responsible for showing the world Christopher Meloni’s birthday suit for a Peloton ad.

As for McElhenney, he is perhaps known best as the co-creator and star of the hit FX dark comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia.

“I fell in love with a sport, a town and a movie star. I couldn’t help it. ❤️” McElhenney wrote on Twitter while sharing the same trailer.

The trailer touts “an underdog story” about a small town in Wales trying to make it big, with the help of McElhenney and Reynolds bolstering the humble Wrexham’s reputation and confidence in the field of the sport known in the U.K. as football.

It looks to be as much a fish-out-of-water tale, perhaps along the same lines as a kind of real-life Ted Lasso, as much as it is a story of a community battling against the odds. As Hollywood movie stars, McElhenney and Reynolds must work to become a defacto pair of Wrexham community members themselves, crossing cultural divides in the process.

When asked what the connection was between McElhenney and Wrexham AFC, the actor said, “We had no direct connection. It was just a feeling.”

“I think the biggest challenge is the community looking around going, ‘What the f*ck are these two guys doing here?'” Reynolds added.

Watch Welcome to Wrexham on FX on August 24.