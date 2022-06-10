It’s time to return to the Inkwell Isles. Netflix hit animated comedy The Cuphead Show! is returning to the streaming service for a second season and the new teaser trailer has just dropped.

The new season will be available for streaming beginning August 19 following the debut of its first season back in February. The new trailer drops a few hints and clues as to what fans can expect from the show in the future.

The Cuphead Show, based on the run and gun shooter video game, Cuphead, follows the adventures of brothers Cuphead (the impetuous one) and Mugman (the cautious one) voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, and their slapstick-style wacky hijinks as they try to beat the devil and still have fun while under the watchful eye of their often befuddled guardian, Elder Kettle. Season One ended in a cliffhanger with the boys in jail on charges of breaking and entering into the cookie factory with Ms. Chalice.

The teaser shows Chalice (voiced by Grey Griffin) apologizing to the brothers for their predicament. It’s not certain if or when the boys get out, but the trailer does show the boys still trying to keep Cuphead’s soul out of the possession (literally) of The Devil, played by Luke Millington-Drake. The teaser also features a host of familiar faces and a few new ones as well.

The pair may have gotten a little bit wiser over the course of season one, but the trailer is a pretty good indicator that fans of the show will be enjoying just as many misadventures and Cuphead-led shenanigans in the second.

The Cuphead Show! Season Two will premiere on Netflix on August 19.