We might have to wait a bit longer for that ‘Blade’ remake

Fans of the Marvel vampire slaying franchise Blade rejoiced when it was announced that popular actor and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was going to lead the reboot of the series. Now it looks like that movie may be delayed.

The Cosmic Circus is reporting that Blade was originally supposed to start filming on July 4, which is strange in general because it’s a national holiday, but whatever. That was based on a list on productionlist.com, which can admittedly sometimes get things wrong.

I just checked with 2 normally reliable sources guys and I'm still hearing #Blade starts filming in September in Georgia.



Wouldn't mind being wrong (well I would mind a little bit 😅)… https://t.co/3Q2hB041LK — Lizzie Hill – EiC The Cosmic Circus (@MsLizzieHill) June 23, 2022

The publication now says that the movie is going to actually start filming in October at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. There are also questions as to whether the script is ready just yet and whether it needs some rewrites.

Last year when Blade was announced, Wesley Snipes gave Ali his blessing in the form of a tweet.

He will do great 🙏🏿 https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

Ali said he was humbled by Snipes support, according to Complex.

“Man, you know, humbled and so encouraged by that. Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that. So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother.”

Two other points about the movie: Ali is not allowed to talk plot points, “I can’t talk about anything. I can’t even talk. They put the hush down. Yeah, I really can’t talk about anything,” and he’s feeling the pressure of the role: “It’s a lot of pressure, it’s a lot. But, you know, other people have done it and survived and succeeded so I’m gonna try to set myself up to do the absolute best work I can do.”

There’s (obviously) no release date for the new movie just yet, but we’ll keep you posted when something new develops.