We should be mourning the Queen’s corgis too, if this final wish is to be believed

People all around the world continue to react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who, after 70 years on the throne, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. And while most reactions have included grief and mourning, others have taken to making jokes and spreading bizarre conspiracy theories — one of which includes the Queen’s beloved corgis.

Amongst the weirdest theories — and trust us, there’s plenty out there — arises from Huffpost and Slate journalist Ashley Feinberg, who joked that a royal guard at Buckingham Palace would be ordered to blindfold and execute the Queen’s remaining corgis. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:

Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left pic.twitter.com/qtM0f0GX94 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2022

The joke, which was taken seriously by many, is based on a presumption that the Queen would rather have her dogs killed and buried with her than survive without her.

In actuality, the truth behind the joke comes from the Queen’s stance that she would stop breeding or replacing her corgis so that she wouldn’t pass with the responsibility of a dog in her care. The Queen has been a known animal lover for most of her life, and she simply feared that her eventual passing would affect the care and management of her beloved dogs.

Nevertheless, it is believed that Prince Andrew will now look after her dogs, considering he initially gifted the Queen two corgis when her husband Prince Philip was in the hospital years ago.

It remains to be seen if her dearest dogs will continue to be buried in the Queen’s infamous “Corgi Graveyard” after their eventual deaths, which the Queen created at her Sandringham estate back in 1987. For now, the Queen’s faithful corgis will undoubtedly remain safe, loved, and forever grateful for her loyalty throughout the years.