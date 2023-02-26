Wes Bentley speaks on those ‘Yellowstone’ rumors: ‘It’s probably a bit of drama over nothing’

Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about the future of the Dutton family and the dramatic rumors surrounding everyone’s favorite cowboy drama and its loyal patriarch. Recent accusations claim that Kevin Costner is making it hard to iron out the future for our beloved ranching family, but in true Dutton fashion, those closest to him are speaking out against the rumors.

Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, John’s estranged son, is also putting some of the gossip to rest saying a lot of it feels like a senseless spectacle. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained that the rumors about Yellowstone‘s future aren’t something he’s too concerned with for good reason.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on…working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

While Bentley has also spoken about the ever-present thought that, one day, John Dutton might die, he’s also an integral part of Jamie Dutton’s character. While Jamie has all but put a bounty on the heads of his father and sister, we’re not sure he’d feel as confident about the future if his father were indeed to perish. John gives Jamie something like a twisted motivation; they almost thrive off of one another, despite their growing disdain.

Moving onto a topic of conversation he could openly speak about, he says that the big change in the upcoming storytelling arc is that Jamie has no love left for Beth. During the first four seasons of Yellowstone, he was still holding a candle for the relationship they once had, wishing on it that they’d be able to find a place to co-exist once again. Those hopes have all been dashed. Now there’s no chance left for peace; it’s only war.

“We’ve got something coming. We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways,” he said of the pair’s dynamic. “It’s a mystery to me, too, where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point…something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t [understand] how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”

Jamie’s disdain for those he used to love most has been the most significant change in driving force in season five of Yellowstone. He’s no longer a man trying to hold onto hope for a brighter future. He’s not letting it go, holding onto this feeling of power tighter than he ever held onto his familial bonds.

Only the future will tell if his decisions as of late have been worth it.