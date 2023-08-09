What happened to Seal’s face? His facial scars, explained

You may not have heard Seal‘s full name, so take a load off, make sure nothing’s burning in the kitchen, and relax, because this may take some time: his full name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel.

This celebrated British songwriter, singer and record producer has sold over 20 million records globally, and he is best known for his raspy, soulful singing voice. Some of his hits include “Crazy,” “Killer” and the romantic ballad “Kiss From a Rose.”

Seal has won a multitude of awards for his music, including three Brit Awards, four Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. He also won two Ivor Novello Awards for Best Song Musically and Lyrically from the for “Killer” in 1990 and “Crazy” in 1991. He coached singing star hopefuls on The Voice Australia in 2012 and 2013, and 2017.

Seal has a successful marriage with German model Heidi Klum, they married in May 2005 on a Mexican beach and are currently raising several children together. Seal and Klum throw a party and renew their vows every year on their anniversary with friends and family.

Klum raved about Seal as a husband and father, stating (via DigitalSpy), “When I first met Seal he had a kindness and compassion that was so sincere I knew he’d be a good father … He has infinite amounts of love and patience for our kids … He puts me and the children first.”

His inner beauty is obvious to those who know him personally, but fans are curious about the facial scarring that Seal has on both cheeks. There are many rumours about how he got them: some fans believe Seal was scarred in a street fight, others think he was the victim of a house fire. However, none of those rumours are true. So, how did Seal get the scars?

The scarring on Seal’s face is due to a common kind of lupus called discoid lupus erythematosus, which is an autoimmune skin disease. Some sufferers develop painful, inflamed and coin-shaped skin patches on their cheeks, scalp, and ears. Other sufferers have hair loss if the skin lesions develop on the scalp.

Normally, patients are treated with topical steroids and sunscreen, but if that treatment doesn’t work, patients are prescribed an oral medication like hydroxychloroquine.

While Seal remains an active songwriter, performer and producer, he has also lately dabbled in film. His latest film project was a role in the 2022 movie Me Time.