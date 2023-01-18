What is ‘Rebel Moon?’ Zack Snyder’s Netflix Film, Explained

With a slew of new films on the horizon for Netflix in 2023, this year is certainly shaping up to be one of the most star studded the streamer has ever had. Releasing a mind-melting preview for the their upcoming projects earlier this morning, none may be as anticipated as Zack Snyder’s mysterious space fantasy Rebel Moon.

Along with all the promotional material out there, a newly written article by Tudum (a Netflix website) has officially detailed everything we know so far about this ambitious space saga.

Rebel Moon looks to follow a small colony on the outskirts of the galaxy as they wage war against an interplanetary empire. Thankfully, these intrepid colonists won’t be fighting on their own, as it seems a team of warriors will eventually come to their aid in an effort to battle back against these evil oppressors.

Snyder’s film is said to be inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s cinematic masterpiece, Seven Samurai. Oddly enough, another Kurosawa classic, The Hidden Fortress, was one of the films that influenced George Lucas to make Star Wars, and frankly, Rebel Moon sounds a lot like that iconic space opera set in a galaxy far, far away.

Snyder and Netflix haven’t tried to hide this association, thankfully, and instead seem to have embraced the impact of all the great science fiction that has come before this latest reimagining.

In an interview with Variety, co-head of Netflix’s original studio film group Ori Marmur discussed Snyder’s ultimate motivations for making a movie like Rebel Moon.

“Zack (Snyder) came in with so much passion. This is a film that he’s had in mind for decades. As you know, he’s spent so much time working on other people’s IP at other studios. We worked with him on Army of the Dead and we did things that others couldn’t do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience. With Rebel Moon he wanted to push the envelope again. When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It’s the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like Star Wars.”

The only downside to this whole ordeal is that Rebel Moon is slated for a December release date. Having to wait almost the entire year to see what’s sure to be the most Zack Snyder-y of sci-fi films is a huge bummer, but just be thankful it’s happening in the first place.