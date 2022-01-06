What is TikTok’s 12-3-30 treadmill workout?

During January, many people make a resolution to get fit. This can involve buying new at-home workout equipment, purchasing a gym membership, or joining a class. However, starting a new fitness routine can be intimidating, so many people search social media for tips and tricks.

And right now, a new workout called the 12-3-30 Workout is going viral on TikTok.

What Is The 12-3-30 Workout?

The Workout is surprisingly simple. To do it, get a treadmill with a variable incline setting.

Set the treadmill’s incline to 12, the equivalent of a moderate or steep hill. Then set the treadmill’s speed to around 3 miles per hour. Once this is done, walk on the treadmill for 30 minutes.

Where Does The 12-3-30 Workout Come From?

The 12-3-30 Workout first hit the internet in 2019. Social media influencer, actress, and former Vine star Lauren Giraldo posted a video called ‘MY TREADMILL ROUTINE + MEAL EXAMPLES’ where she explains the routine and her food choices.

The video did well at the time, and it currently has over 1.2 million views. However, the 12-3-30 Workout didn’t truly take off until Giraldo posted a video about the routine to TikTok in November 2020.

In this TikTok, Giraldo explains that the training helped her lose 30 pounds. In the video, she says, “I used to be so intimidated by the gym, and it wasn’t motivating. But now I go, I do this one thing, and I can feel good about myself.” This video has over 2.7 million likes and over 12 thousand comments, with many people making their own videos talking about the workout.

The video went viral enough to get featured on Today. In an interview with Today, Giraldo explained the origins of the workout, saying:

“I started playing around with the settings, and at the time, my gym’s treadmill had 12 incline as the max. The three miles per hour felt right, like walking, and my grandma had always told me that 30 minutes of exercise a day was all you needed. That’s how the combination started.”

Is The 12-3-30 Workout Popular?

The 12-3-30 Workout has gotten a lot of attention. In fact, Giraldo posted a video showing before and after shots of people who have used the 12-3-30 Workout.

Many bloggers and video creators have made videos showing themselves trying the workout and tracking their results with the program, often with good results.