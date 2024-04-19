What was ‘American Idol’ contestant Mandisa’s cause of death?

Rest In Peace, Mandisa. On Thursday, American Idol alum, Mandisa, was found dead in her Nashville home. Her passing was confirmed on Friday morning through the Christian singer and songwriter’s official Facebook page.

Mandisa’s cause of death has not been announced

It’s unknown who posted the Facebook update, but it states that: “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.” They went on to call Mandisa a “voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world,” and included a song that she wrote for a friend that passed away in 2017.

The world got to first see the 47-year-old when she showed off her impressive singing skills on the fifth season of American Idol, quickly winning over the judges with her voice. She competed alongside other star contestants like Elliot Yamin and Taylor Hicks (who won the season). She went on to release her first full-length album, True Beauty, soon after being eliminated from the show. The Grammy-award winner became well known for her upbeat music that encouraged strength and positivity.

According to CVHN, despite her happy exterior, she struggled internally. They interviewed the singer back in 2022, and she revealed that she had been struggling with depression after the death of her friend. But her family stepped in to help her. She told the outlet:

“They forced me to get counselling. That’s when I finally started dealing with that grief that I had been stuffing down. It was through my counselling journey that I finally started opening up, and it was through the love of the people around me that I started dealing with these things.”

In recent years, Mandisa became especially known for her drive to spread love, positivity, and help others heal. She released a book in 2022 called Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy, which explores her story and life journey. She also was a part of The Woman After God’s Own Heart conference in Missouri in 2023. It was a weekend designed to bring people together with teaching, fellowship, prayer, and more.

On her Legacy page, there is currently no updates about an obituary or final resting place. The circumstances around and the cause of Mandisa’s death also remain unknown. There is a Guest Book though for those who want to share their condolences for the late singer.

