When does the ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ finale air?

As the cast of 90 Day Fiancé UK wrap up their respective story arcs for season three, fans of the British spin-off series should soon be treated to another tell-all episode. Like its American counterpart, tell-all episodes are when the cast reunite in a live television studio – some meeting for the very first time in person – to reflect on the past season, with the help of a host presenting the couples with some challenging questions about their relationships.

Reunion episodes are of particular interest as they are filmed several weeks or months after principal filming for 90 Day Fiancé ends, meaning the couples have had time away from the cameras to reflect on their time on the show. Often, this is a time when many couples decide to part ways, or sometimes reconcile their differences and come out stronger than ever. For most couples, this will be their final time on the show, and this will be their last time informing viewers about where their relationship stands – unless they’re like Jose and Louise, and are so popular they are asked by producers to return for another season.

Here’s all we know so far about the end of the popular reality’s upcoming end to its third season.

When will the 90 Day Fiancé UK finale hit screens?

The 90 Day Fiancé UK reunion ep hasn’t been officially promoted by TLC/Discovery Plus yet, but we can do some math to work out when the finale will be. Season one had twelve episodes, whereas season two had twelve episode, plus an additional tell-all reunion special.

It should be noted that TLC nor Discovery have said that season three will have twelve episodes following the cast of the UK series, but it is more likely than not that this pattern will continue. The network is often very slow to confirm when their shows’ seasons – which occasionally can vary in length or number, due to popularity or increased budget – with the series only confirming this week when the multi-episode reunion for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season eight will air, the week before the tell-all episodes kick off.

The twelfth episode of 90 Day Fiancé UK will drop on Discovery Plus at midnight UK/GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) time on Monday, July 29th, 2024, which is 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, or 6 p.m. Central Time (CT) in the United States.

That means the cast reunion episode should be the following week, on Monday 5th August at midnight UK time, or 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. So far, a teaser trailer nor air date has been confirmed for the tell-all episode, but last season’s episodes aired very consecutively, so it would be less likely for a break or no reunion to occur.

