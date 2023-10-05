Here’s where you can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this holiday season

Want to catch up on some Charlie Brown nostalgia? Here's where you can watch the classic Thanksgiving Day special.

For many, watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a holiday tradition that they started when they were kids. A lot of people fondly remember the whole family gathered around the TV after a hearty meal to watch Charlie Brown completely botch a football kick. It’s never his fault!

Things have changed. Viewing habits are much different than they were before, so unlike Football, the show isn’t guaranteed to be on during Thanksgiving Day television. This year, there’s actually only one place that’s streaming the show, and while that’s not necessarily the best circumstances, we deal with what we have.

You can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV Plus at your leisure with a subscription to the service. Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 a month, and Apple offers a free seven-day trial period.

Unfortunately, unlike previous years, the show is not streaming on PBS or PBS Kids. The reason? Apple TV Plus bought exclusive rights to the franchise in 2020. PBS had rights until 2021, which they announced on X (formerly Twitter) last year.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving originally aired in 1973 on CBS. It was the third Charlie Brown holiday special, after A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965 and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 1966. Happy New Year, Charlie Brown appeared on CBS in 1986.

Apple TV Plus also made a new Charlie Brown-themed holiday special called For Auld Lang Syne, and it’s the first special to not have Charlie Brown or Snoopy in the title.

Apple TV Plus has also created some other Charlie Brown shows, like The Snoopy Show, and Snoopy in Space.