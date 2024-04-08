Category:
News
FYI

Where is the path of totality for the solar eclipse?

If you don't see it today, you only have 20 years to wait!
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:13 am
Image by Frederic Lewis/Getty Images

Monday, April 8, 2024, marks the first total solar eclipse to grace North American skies since the early aughts. Not everyone in North America will get the chance to see the “The Great North American Eclipse.”

Recommended Videos

The cosmic event, during which the moon will pass in front of the sun, will be visible up to 120 miles away from the projected path of totality, but only a lucky few (around 31.6 million) will get to see the awe-inspiring total blackout of the eclipse.

What is the path of totality for the 2024 Solar Eclipse?

Image courtesy of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

2024’s total solar eclipse will “touch ground” just off of Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 am before making its way through central Texas. Major Metropolitan areas like Austin, Waco, and San Antonio fall in the fringe of the eclipse, and while the visuals could certainly put the fear of the unknown into our ancestors, they won’t be nearly as impressive as the views from Dallas, TX.

The eclipse will then continue over the following states before passing over the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

NASA has created an interactive map, the Eclipse Explorer to help eager viewers determine the exact time the solar eclipse will grace the skies over your home or place of work.

The Path of Totality falls over these U.S. states, in timeline order:

  • Texas
  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Missouri
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • New York
  • Vermont
  • New Hampshire
  • Maine

In addition to those listed, portions of both Tennessee and Michigan will see the effects of the eclipse.

In order to properly enjoy the eclipse, viewers will need proper eye protection. If your local stores shelves have been picked clean, we’ve got you covered with a DIY alternative.  

If you didn’t manage to snag the time off to see 2024’s total solar eclipse, there is still hope. The next heavenly event will grace North American shores in October 2044, this time centered on the West Coast and Western states like Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

related content
Read Article Who is Hisashi Ouchi, the man who died one of the worst deaths in history?
Category: FYI
FYI
Who is Hisashi Ouchi, the man who died one of the worst deaths in history?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What is the story of Jon Brower Minnoch, the ‘fattest person in the world?’
Jon Brower Minnoch
Category: FYI
FYI
What is the story of Jon Brower Minnoch, the ‘fattest person in the world?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 7, 2024
Read Article How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter/X
Category: FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What is the meaning of South Korea’s 4B movement?
South Korea women protest for gender equality like in 4B movement
Category: FYI
FYI
What is the meaning of South Korea’s 4B movement?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How serious was the NYC earthquake and was anyone hurt?
An image of an emergency alert next to a pedestrian in New York City during the April 2024 4.7 magnitude earthquake
Category: Events
Events
FYI
FYI
News
News
How serious was the NYC earthquake and was anyone hurt?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Hisashi Ouchi, the man who died one of the worst deaths in history?
Category: FYI
FYI
Who is Hisashi Ouchi, the man who died one of the worst deaths in history?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What is the story of Jon Brower Minnoch, the ‘fattest person in the world?’
Jon Brower Minnoch
Category: FYI
FYI
What is the story of Jon Brower Minnoch, the ‘fattest person in the world?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 7, 2024
Read Article How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter/X
Category: FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What is the meaning of South Korea’s 4B movement?
South Korea women protest for gender equality like in 4B movement
Category: FYI
FYI
What is the meaning of South Korea’s 4B movement?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How serious was the NYC earthquake and was anyone hurt?
An image of an emergency alert next to a pedestrian in New York City during the April 2024 4.7 magnitude earthquake
Category: Events
Events
FYI
FYI
News
News
How serious was the NYC earthquake and was anyone hurt?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 5, 2024
Author
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.