Who is ‘flying felon’ Deobra Redden? His backstory explained

At the beginning of the year countless people across the world saw the shocking courtroom recording of Deobra Redden throwing himself over Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ podium and attacking her.

Redden launched himself over the bench when Judge Holthus refused his plea for probation. Claiming she couldn’t “with that history,” the Judge began reading his sentence, and Redden pounced. This viral moment got Redden dubbed on the media and internet as the “flying felon.”

A judge has been attacked by a defendant in a 'felony battery' case who jumped across the bench when she was sentencing him to prison.



The defendant, Deobra Delone Redden, was wrestled to the floor behind the bench by several court and jail officials 🔗 https://t.co/XE7WYkAKAE pic.twitter.com/tatH8sIZ9D — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2024

But some questions remain for a lot of people: Who is Deobra Redden? Is he just a violent and irrational person by nature who should remain locked up for a long time for the public’s safety? Or is there something more that might explain, even if not justify, the outlandish show of aggression?

What’s known of Deobra Redden’s past

Deobra Delone Redden is 30 years old, 6’1″ in height, and weighs 190lb. Before his most recent and notorious offense, he already had a few felonies on his record — one of his prior charges being Domestic Battery in the 3rd degree.

But most of what we know of his actual background comes from the interview with his sister and foster mother. Both believe that the system has failed Redden, and that’s what he himself feels.

His sister explained the conditions Redden was born into were not the best, as he was born with crack cocaine in his system. His foster mother got him, along with his siblings, from the foster care system at 12 years old. Even then, his foster mother was told that he was “severely emotionally disturbed.” On top of that, Redden has a schizophrenia and bipolar disorder diagnosis, for which he’s now taking medication in jail.

When he was 18, he left the house and “branched out on his own.” He’d been released from prison about 6 weeks before the attack on Judge Holthus. According to his foster mother, he’d got an apartment, was in contact with parole and probation officers, and was, overall, “doing everything right.” She also said that Redden, “in his mind,” was counting on showing up to work the following day, not going back to prison. With this, Redden’s foster mom corroborates what he was telling Judge Holthus about being “in a better place” right before the attack.

His mother also explained that he had not slept well the night before seeing Judge Holthus, and was “hearing voices” that day. Both family members believe that he “snapped.” The two defend that he’s a good and kind person at heart and that, ideally, he should be in a mental facility getting help for his illnesses and not in prison.

Redden’s preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Feb. 14.

