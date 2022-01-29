Who is Halsey’s Boyfriend?

Fans of Halsey have seen her through some serious relationships over the years. In 2018, during a Breakfast Club interview, Machine Gun Kelly was asked if he had ever “smashed“ Halsey and he responded by saying “absolutely.” Fast forward to 2020 and they collaborated on his song “Forget Me Too” from his latest rock album. Halsey dated G-Eazy after that from 2017 to 2018 – and the breakup was far from amicable.

They have both released a handful of diss tracks about each other since. In 2019, Halsey said that she had started dating British rocker YUNGBLUD, but when it was over, she revealed there wasn’t any bad blood between them. Her relationship with Evan Peters lasted from late 2019 to early 2020, and they even made the red carpet debut dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher. These unsuccessful relationships led Halsey to meet the person that she was destined to date: Alev Ayden. Here is everything you should know about her boyfriend.

What does Alev Aydin do for a living?

While Halsey has made a huge impact in the pop music world, her boyfriend also works in the industry with various talents. Aydin is a writer, producer, and actor; rather than focusing on major blockbuster films, he is known to spend his time on smaller indies. What we know so far is that he has written two TV series and produced two shorts. He also produced a feature film called Lonely Boy. Looking through his acting résumé, you will find that Aydin had a few cameos in General Hospital in the early 2000s as well. He is currently the man in charge of writing Halsey’s biopic. After he and Halsey fell in love with each other, the biopic was placed on the back burner, but it is still something we can expect from them in the future.

Where is Alev Aydin from?

Fun fact: Alev Aydin is Turkish. Anyone who takes a quick scroll through Instagram will see that he loves to post precious throwback photos from his childhood. When he does that, he consistently adds Turkey as the Geotag. His memories of the past give his and Halsey’s fans a glimpse into what he misses most about his childhood in Turkey. Turkey is most likely one of the top vacation destinations for the power couple.

When did Alev Aydin and Halsey start dating?

Although the exact start date of Alev and Halsey‘s official relationship is unclear, we do know that the paparazzi caught them going on a shopping trip together in October 2020. They were picking things out at an art supply store and as it turns out, they had already been dating for a while by the time those photographs were released to the media. Halsey described her and Alev’s situation to Allure, saying, “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.“ Whether other people’s opinions were positive or negative, Halsey and Alev obviously moved forward to do what was right for them. In June 2020, they even went as far as to get matching tattoos together; matching tattoos stand as proof from any couple that things are totally serious.

When did Alev Aydin and Halsey have their baby?

Many fans of Halsey assumed that her pregnancy wasn’t planned, but as it turns out, her pregnancy was far from an accident. She and Alev planned to have their baby from the very beginning. She posted on her Instagram story, “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception? My pregnancy wasn’t 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this baby. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.“ Halsey and Alev are choosing not to label their baby with gender, but the world now knows that their baby is named Ender Ridley.

Fatherhood suits Alev Aydin

Halsey and Alev revealed a photo of the newborn’s face for the first time in September 2021, showcasing how adorable their little one is. While Halsey was still pregnant with the child, she posted her pregnancy announcement on Instagram — leading to the excitement of millions. To be more specific, over 7 million fans liked the photo of her wearing a rainbow-colored crochet top, sitting in the sunlight with her bare baby bump exposed. In October, Alev posted an adorable picture of himself holding Ender on a boat in the middle of a gorgeous Autumn day. It seems that both parents are content in their little happy family.

Will Alev Aydin and Halsey get married?

According to Cosmopolitan, Halsey and Alev have discussed the notion of marriage via their own sources. As the source revealed, “Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever. At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

There have been marriage rumors

Even if wedding bells won’t be chiming any time soon for Halsey and Alev, it isn’t the most important thing on their to-do list right now. The duo did spark marriage rumors in May 2021 when they were spotted wearing matching wedding bands on their ring fingers. If Alev and Halsey are indeed already married, she doesn’t seem to be in a rush to share that information with the public unless she genuinely wants to.

What is Alev Aydin interested in?

Just like Halsey, Alev is also interested in watching basketball. His social media persona seems to be the type to share basketball videos and memes every now and then. He also once posted a picture of himself wearing a Lakers jersey as a kid. Most recently in October, Alev and Halsey spent time court-side at a Lakers basketball game. Alev is also interested in speaking out against racial injustices and when discussing police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement is an important subject to him.