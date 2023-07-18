Home News

Who is Lola Consuelos? Her new single, her famous parents, and more

Fans of Lola's parents have been accompanying the singer's journey since she was a little kid.

Lola Consuelos has always been destined for success. At 22, the singer is releasing a second single called “Divine Timing” — a follow-up to 2022’s “Paranoia Silverlining.” Her R&B-infused sound and soulful vocals are a refreshing alternative to the TikTok-viral music of her generation.

Speaking to People, Consuelos said releasing a second song has been much less nervewracking than the first time around, and that more music will soon follow. “I have a lot of songs that I haven’t released yet that are a bit more jazzy, a bit more house,” she teased. She hopes to eventually put them all together in an EP, but not before working on her live performance skills.

Her parents should have some worthwhile advice about performing for an audience, or at least being in the public eye.

Who are Lola Consuelos’ parents?

Lola is the middle child of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The couple has been together for 27 years and had Lola in 2001. She joined her brother Michael who was born in 1997, and the two eventually got a baby brother, Joaquin, in 2003.

While Kelly has been a TV host for over two decades, Mark has mostly focused on acting in shows like Riverdale and Pitch. The two actually met on the set of the ABC soap opera All My Children in 1995, before marrying a year later. Recently, in April of 2023, Mark joined Kelly as the host of WABC’s Live, replacing Ryan Seacrest. The show was effectively renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.

For Lola, however, seeing her parents present together will be nothing new. “I actually am not horrified at all because I see them together 24/7 anyways,” she told People, adding that her parents are so funny at home, that it can only get better on TV.

The support is reciprocated, seeing as Lola’s mom, dad, and siblings are always the first to cheer her on in her music career.

