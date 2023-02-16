Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ and who is his replacement?

There’s sad news for fans of morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ryan Seacrest, who joined the show as a co-host alongside Kelly Ripa in 2017, announced on Feb. 16 that he would no longer be a part of the program.

Over the years, Seacrest established his position as a bonafide reality TV host. His career kicked off with a famous radio show before he switched over to television. He gained recognition as host of the hit reality competition show American Idol before pivoting to Live with Kelly and Ryan .

Speaking to Deadline on his departure, Seacrest thanked his co-host Ripa and expressed gratitude for being part of the show all these years. He said:

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Undoubtedly, it was an emotional moment for both hosts, and Ripa had a lot to say about Seacrest leaving. Speaking on the subject, she said “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count, and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Who’s replacing Ryan Seacrest?

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

It is confirmed that Seacrest will be replaced by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, and the show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark. Meanwhile, Seacrest mentioned that he isn’t completely disassociating himself, and can be expected to fill in as guest host. It is currently unclear how often he’ll return.

As everyone is ready to bid farewell to Seacrest, there are many who are curious to know why this decision was made so suddenly. Ryan once jokingly said that the cold New York winters might be behind his departure, but the real reason is likely more complicated.

The real reason remains unknown, but Seacrest confirmed that he will continue to host his regulars, American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. In a released statement, Ripa implied that it is the exhaustive journey from New York to Los Angeles that might have led to the decision. She said:

“You are a gem. You are one of my best friends. The greatest part of this experience has been that you’ve gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family. We love you. We are so proud of you. I know how much of a sacrifice it’s been. I know how exhausting it’s been going back and forth [from New York to L.A.].”

Now, the question remains, what will Seacrest’s replacement mean for the show? Especially since both Ripa and Seacrest immensely contributed to its success. One theory leans on the idea of bringing back the original concept of a morning show, which started in 1983 and featured married couples.

“The real concept of the show, in a symbolic sense, is that they are husband and wife,” Executive Producer Michael Gelman explained. “They have their coffee mugs and they’re chit-chatting about what’s going on.”

For now, we can only wait to find out what the show has in store for fans, who can catch episodes of the newly-styled Live with Kelly and Mark soon.