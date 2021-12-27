Markus Crane, a famed independent wrestler, passed away at age 33.

Game Changer Wrestling shared the news Monday on its social media profile, with a number of other wrestling sites and fans joining in online tributes following the news.

Rest in Peace, Markus.

We'll miss you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gzoqmCkVZL — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 27, 2021

Crane helped create GCW, and was an avid wrestler until he suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in 2019. According to the GoFundMe account created for him, Crane (whose real name was Mark Pobanz) was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency neurosurgery. At the time, organizers of the fund (including his cousin) projected a long road to recovery, including possible additional surgeries and antibiotic treatments.

Fans began sharing their messages of heartache when the news of his passing was announced this morning, ranging from one well-wisher who claimed, “I know he was having a hard time but damn,” to more than one reveling in some of his greatest moments in the ring.

We were friends. One of the things he’d always say was, “I’ll be fine. A LOT of people really love me.” I’m so thankful we talked two days ago. — Jon Craft (@JCraft901) December 27, 2021

No…this just fucking destroys me. I know he was having a hard time but damn. Marcus was such an awesome and caring dude. Everyone who spoke to Marcus got to know what a great dude he was. I'll be wearing Dreameater everyday this week — 'Motley' Matty Lee (Matthew) (@mattyleehxc) December 27, 2021

Markus Crane at Game Changer World was one of the gnarliest runs of any deathmatch wrestler ever — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 27, 2021

Markus Crane was a such sweetheart of a person.



Rest in power, friend. — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) December 27, 2021

The magic man. The snow man.

The fashionable man.



The smart man. The talented man.



The creative man. The supportive man.



Markus Crane. pic.twitter.com/U91OWym6uL — Kevin Gill (@OGkevingill) December 27, 2021

One of a kind. RIP. pic.twitter.com/qWf8b4YVxt — raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) December 27, 2021

SB Nation blog Cageside Seats, in its account of Crane’s passing, noted that the wrestler “did work his first match since 2019 for the company in April, answering Kit Osbourne’s open challenge and quickly defeating him.”

It also added, based on “accounts from friends and co-workers,” that Crane died in his sleep after saying he was “suffering from a headache, and generally not feeling well.” The article also noted that “Crane had recently marked 30 days sober.”

There were no immediate announcements from GCW about possible tributes to Crane at future events, including a Feb. 25 and 26 event in Los Angeles.