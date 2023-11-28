Who were the victims of the Boston Strangler?

The notorious serial killer claimed the lives of 13 victims, here are all the names and faces of those whose lives ended too soon.

Albert DeSalvo, known as The Boston Strangler, was one of the most notorious serial killers in history, yet his reign of terror happened before the term “serial killer” even existed.

His first known victim was killed in 1962, with the final known victim count being 13 women in all. Yet as often happens with serial killers, the killer’s name and infamy live on, while the names of their victims are forgotten, or simply lumped together as “victims.”

So we decided to take a look at all of the individual women whose lives ended too soon as a result of Albert DeSalvo. Here are the names of the 13 victims of the Boston Strangler.

Ann Slesers- June 14, 1962

Image via Smithsonian

Anne Slesers was a 55-year-old seamstress and Latvian native who lived alone in Boston’s Back Bay area. On June 14th, when her son arrived to pick her up for church, he found Slesers dead, strangled by the cord of her own bathrobe. At first, it appeared to be a suicide, but upon further investigation, the apartment had appeared ransacked, although no money or jewelry had been taken. The crime made the headlines of the local paper, the first of many similar headlines to come.

Mary Mullen- June 28, 1962

Image via Miami News

Mary Mullen was the oldest of DeSalvo’s victims, at the age of 85. Mullen apparently died of a heart attack during the struggle, as opposed to strangulation. Mullen, like Sleser, lived alone, and seemingly had no enemies. DeSalvo claimed to have killed her by putting his arm against her neck.

Helen Blake- June 30, 1962

Image via Griffith

Helen Blake was another of DeSalvo’s victims that fell in the 55-85 year old range, she was 68 at the time of her death and like the others, also lived alone. She was found with her nylon stockings around her neck, tied in the signature bow tie that was becoming the M.O. of the Boston Strangler.

Nina Nichols- June 30, 1962

Image via WMUR

Nina Nicholas and Helen Blake were killed on the same summer night in June of 1962. She lived in Brighton, and was found strangled in her home, with her nylon stockings knotted around her neck in the telltale bow of the Strangler.

Ida Irga- August 19, 1962

Image via WCBTV

Edes “Irda” was very family- and community-oriented. Friends and neighbors were shocked when it was revealed she was a victim of the Boston Strangler, as she, like many of the other victims, seemed intent on not calling attention to themselves. She was found in her West End apartment with a pillowcase around her neck.

Jane Sullivan- August 20, 1962

Image via Boston Globe

Jane Sullivan was a 67-year-old who lived in Dorchester. On August 20th, 1962 she was found in her bathtub with two stockings knotted around her neck. Sullivan was also a nurse who lived alone, and like the others, her crime scene showed no signs of forcible entry. She was last seen at a late shift at the hospital where she worked, and was not discovered until 11 days later.

Sophie Clark- December 5, 1962

Image via WCBTV

Sophie Clark was only 20 years old at the time of her death. In an interview with Sophie’s roommate with WCBV 5, she explained that she had had to work late one night and had been unable to reach Clark by telephone. She says when she returned home, she found Sophie dead, strangled by a stocking. The report also confirmed DeSalvo’s DNA was at the scene of the crime.

Patricia Bessette- December 31, 1962

Image via Ancestry.com

Patricia Bessette was a 23-year-old secretary at an engineering firm. Like Sophie, Patricia lived with a roommate, and also had a boyfriend. She reportedly loved the beach and her family, and was looking forward to having her own home in the suburbs. Like many of DeSalvo’s victims, she was found with a stocking knotted around her neck, and also gagged with a handkerchief.

Mary Brown- March 6th, 1963

Image via Boston Globe

Mary Brown was a 69-year-old widow who lived alone in her Lawrence apartment. She was also described as a quiet woman who would not have been likely to open the door to strangers. Law enforcement searched extensively for a common connection between these seemingly quiet women, and with DeSalvo, whose crimes were escalating; Brown exhibited several stab wounds.

Beverly Samans- May 6, 1963

Image via WMUR

Beverly Samans was a 28-year-old opera singer who worked part-time at a hospital and gave private music lessons to clients. She was found in her apartment stabbed 21 times, with scarves also knotted around her neck. At the time, law enforcement surmised a former student of Samans’ might have been to blame for the crime.

Evelyn Corbin- September 9, 1963

Image via Salem News

Evelyn Corbin was 30 years old and lived in Salem, Massachusetts at the time of her death. She lived alone, and worked at the Sylvania Lighting Plant. When she was found, she had the telltale stocking knot of the Strangler, although some believe it may have been a copycat case.

Joanne Graff- November 23, 1963

Image via WMUR

Joanne Graff was a 23-year-old secretary and pattern designer with General Tire and Rubber Co. She was a dedicated churchgoer who taught Sunday school. She had gone to the Art Institute of Chicago, which had recommended her for her new job. Graff was found strangled in her apartment.

Mary Sullivan- January 4, 1964

Image via WBTZ TV

Mary Sullivan was the youngest victim, at only 19 years of age. She was found dead in the apartment she shared with two roommates. She, too, was found strangled with stockings around her neck, although for many years her case was thought to potentially be a copycat. Recent DNA evidence as reported by CBS was revealed to be DeSalvo’s.

While Albert DeSalvo’s name lives on, the names of his victims, whose lives ended too soon, fade into the background.