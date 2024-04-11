Why are people lashing out at Caitlyn Jenner for saying ‘Good Riddance’ to O.J. Simpson?

As news spread that O.J. Simpson died from cancer at the age of 76, Caitlyn Jenner joined the chorus of news outlets and celebrities sharing their thoughts on the passing of the accused murderer and disgraced athlete, and what Jenner had to say caused some to pile on her in the comments.

Jenner had reason besides public interest to comment on Simpson’s death. She was married to Kris Kardashian, Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife. Robert was Simpson’s defense attorney, and the football star was a close Kardashian family friend. There’s even an unproven theory that Khloe Kardashian could be Simpson’s daughter, which Simpson denied. Khloe’s paternity aside, Kris was close with Nicole Brown Simpson. For the Kardashians, Brown Simpson’s death and Simpson’s trial were difficult, likely affecting Jenner’s views on Simpson’s death and guilt.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian told David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, “My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings… she believed that her friend was murdered by [Simpson] and that was really traumatizing for her,” according to the Daily Mail. Jenner and Kris were married when Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were murdered in 1994, and they divorced in 2015 when Jenner came out as transgender.

What did Caitlyn Jenner say about O.J. Simpson?

Good Riddance #OJSimpson — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 11, 2024 via Caitlyn Jenner/X

Caitlyn Jenner kept her remarks on O.J. Simpson brief, simply posting on X, “Good Riddance #OJSimpson.” Jenner’s sentiment was not so different than many others, who believed Simpson was guilty of Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman’s brutal double murder. Simpson was acquitted in a criminal trial but later found liable in a civil case. But not long after Jenner shared that one-line post on X, comments were posted like, “I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!”

The Caitlyn Jenner wreck

You’re one to talk. pic.twitter.com/W6Rdki6iJS — DJ tha Kidd (@PG_Rated_R) April 11, 2024 via DJ That Kidd/X

In 2015, Jenner was involved in a four-car wreck in Southern California, killing one woman and seriously injuring several others, including an entire family, according to ABC News. No charges were filed against Jenner stemming from the accident, but she was ordered to pay $800,000 in a legal settlement with those affected. Jenner blamed the paparazzi for affecting her driving that day, although she was declared to have been driving at an unsafe speed.

Based on the response to Jenner’s comment about O.J. Simpson’s death, many still think that Jenner was more responsible than the legal outcome determined. One comment simply said, “You next b**** didn’t you kill somebody with your car?” Meanwhile, several others chimed in with the Khloe-is-O.J.’s-kid theory. “Watch yo mouth! Cause that’s your stepdaughter’s father!!,” a comment added.

