Why you might want to cross Barcelona off your travel list

Barcelona, the jewel of Catalonia, has long been a must-visit destination for travelers seeking sun-soaked beaches, stunning architecture, and mouthwatering cuisine. But lately, the city’s charm is being overshadowed by a growing wave of discontent among its residents.

Recommended Videos

Last week, thousands of Barcelona residents took to the streets, armed with water guns and protest signs, to voice their frustration with mass tourism. Chants of “tourists go home” filled the air as demonstrators marched through popular areas, spraying unsuspecting visitors and demanding change from city officials.

And what’s behind this wet rebellion? It turns out that Barcelona’s tourism boom has a darker side. Locals are feeling the squeeze as their beloved city transforms into what some describe as a “tourist-only” zone. Rents have skyrocketed by nearly 70% in the last decade, pushing long-term residents out of their homes. Meanwhile, short-term rentals cater to the influx of visitors, further exacerbating the housing crisis.

Barcelona citizens target tourists with water guns

Photo via NBC News

The numbers are staggering. With a population of 1.7 million, Barcelona welcomed over 12 million overnight tourists in 2023 alone. That’s a lot of extra bodies crowding the streets, monuments, and restaurants. Not to mention the strain on local resources.

City officials are scrambling to address the issue. Mayor Jaume Collboni recently announced plans to phase out short-term rental permits by 2028, potentially freeing up 10,000 units for locals. But for many residents, it’s too little, too late.

Photo via NBC News

While tourism undoubtedly plays a crucial role in Barcelona’s economy, the current situation seems unsustainable. As one protester put it, “Our city has been sold as a postcard.”. The fear is that the authentic Barcelona – the one that made it so appealing in the first place – might be disappearing under a flood of generic tourist traps.

In light of these recent events, before you book that flight to Barcelona, consider whether you really want to vacation in a city where you might need to pack a raincoat to fend off water gun-wielding locals. Maybe it’s time to give this Spanish hotspot a breather and explore some less-crowded alternatives. After all, there’s a whole world out there waiting to be discovered, preferably without getting shunned by mobs of unhappy locals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy