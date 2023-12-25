Will there be ‘Tomodachi Game’ season 2?

Will we ever see the resolution to this twisted high-stakes game that challenges and can sever bonds of friendship?

Created by author Mikoto Yamaguchi with illustrator Yuki Sato, Tomodachi Game has been around in manga form since late 2013, but it wasn’t until 2022 that we saw an anime adaptation.

What some anime fans may not know, is that this wasn’t its first adaptation though. In 2017, Tomodachi Game had already been adapted into a live-action series and two live-action films. And the same year the anime came out, the live-action episodic adaptation Tomodachi Game R4 was also released.

Does this prolific tendency to adapt the story mean there’s hope for the anime to return for a second season?

The silence continues

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

By the second half of 2023, the time of this writing, there still hadn’t been any news regarding the continuation of Tomodachi Game. That makes it over a year of silence and uncertainty.

The show’s performance with the public wasn’t outstanding enough to warrant a continuation. It comparatively got overshadowed by the sequel seasons of Classroom of the Elite, Overlord, and Made in Abyss, and other new titles like Call of the Night and Lycoris Recoil.

Looking online, many fans consider season 1 as a ploy to draw more attention toward the source material, which is not an unusual thing. This source material is also coming close to ending, and hence, they also do not expect a follow-up season to be announced.

As a fan and Redditor wrote:

“It probably won’t happen. Shows are there to boost manga sales and the manga is around a year or two from ending so by the time a new season is made the manga will be finished. Plus, the show didn’t perform well enough for a second season.”

Therefore, while it is not a hundred percent certain that Tomodachi Game season 2 won’t happen, the odds are not in its favor. Fans who wish to know what comes after that nasty cliffhanger the anime ends on, will have to resort to diving into the manga.