The second season of Classroom of the Elite is officially airing.

The first season of the anime adaptation of Shōgo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose’s light novel of the same name took audiences by storm, and viewers are pumped for season two. The first few episodes of the season have already started to drop – here’s how many you can expect, and where you can enjoy them.

How many episodes are in Classroom of the Elite season two?

Classroom of the Elite takes place in the distant future, and follows a group of students attending the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School. The school splits students up based on assumed talent and intellect, and dumps the series’ main character — Kiyotaka Ayanokōji — into Class-D, where inferior students typically land. This is despite his markedly high intellect, which Kiyotaka intentionally conceals. The story is a charming and classic coming-of-age story, as Kiyotaka makes friends that help reshape his view of school life and the world.

Season two of this interesting anime will boast a total of 13 episodes, according to the official website for the anime. The first episode of the season dropped on July 4 in Japan, and soon became available for international audiences via a popular streamer. The second season is offering up slightly more runtime than the first, which boasted only 12 episodes in total.

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season two

Japanese audiences can enjoy each new episode of Classroom of the Elite on a number of local channels, but international audiences aren’t so lucky. There aren’t any television channels airing the popular anime, but thankfully fans with a Crunchyroll account can still enjoy fresh episodes. The second season of Classroom of the Elite is available to stream on the anime streamer, where the first several episodes are already waiting to be enjoyed.