Wisconsin murder suspect claimed red splatter on the wall was chili, but guess what

A Wisconsin man is accused of killing his father three years ago and telling police the red splatter on the walls of the home was spilled chili and that a fall may have caused his father’s death.

Prosecutors now allege he killed his dad in a fight that reportedly may have broken out between the two men over cleanliness. According to the Nekoosa, WI police department, Jason W. Tourtillott, now 26, called the cops and reported an “unresponsive male” at the residence, which turned out to be Jason’s father, Thomas Tourtillott.

Reportedly, Jason greeted the emergency first responders at the door and led them to where Thomas, who was 58, lay dead on the floor. They passed red splotches on the walls, which Jason apologized for and said was chili.

Authorities tried to save Thomas’ life, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but EMTs noticed injuries like bruising, a swollen eye, and bleeding, consistent with foul play.

According to Jason, his dad drank heavily, and, when he saw him on the floor that morning, he assumed he’d passed out drunk and slept where he fell, according to court documents viewed by the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune.

Both men were likely drunk

Nekoosa police officers have arrested Jason W. Tourtillott, 26, in connection with the 2021 murder of his father, Thomas S. Tourtillott, 58:https://t.co/cufckGWQds — OnFocus News (@OnFocusNewsWi) January 28, 2025 via OnFocusNews/X

At the same time, Jason was also covered in blood, but he told police he got his father’s blood on him while he tried to perform CPR before EMTs arrived. Jason also had scratches on his body, but he said those came from a cat. Thomas, meanwhile, was shirtless, and Jason offered inconsistent explanations for why that was, and repeatedly told the officers about how his father often drank to excess.

Jason explained the supposed chili accident in the criminal complaint, which read:

[O]n that date, [Thomas Tourtillott] made chili for lunch. He stated that when [Thomas Tourtillott] was walking to the couch he kind of fell and spilled the chili. The defendant stated that the chili was on the wall, and this occurred prior to the defendant going to sleep. The defendant stated that [Thomas Tourtillott] did not injure himself during this incident.” via Law & Crime

Meanwhile, according to Jason’s sister, who spoke with police, Jason, who also drank heavily, had watched her son that day, and when she arrived to pick her son up, her dad, Thomas, was seemingly passed out on the floor. She asked Jason what happened, and he again mentioned the chili and told her Thomas was drunk and had tripped and spilled it.

Jason’s nephew tells a different story

But also, according to Jason’s sister, her son told her he overheard Jason and Thomas fighting that day, and that Jason yelled at his dad about an “accident” on the couch. It’s unclear if the red stains were tested and if it was chili on the wall: Maybe the fight started when Jason’s dad spilled the chili, or maybe the stains were blood from the multiple blunt force injuries which authorities determined contributed to Thomas’ death, and said were not sustained in a fall.

Either way, Jason was arrested on Jan. 28 this year and faces first-degree intentional homicide charges. Currently, he’s held on $1 million cash bail and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 17. It’s unclear if Jason’s entered a plea, or if he has legal representation.

