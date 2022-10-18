‘Wonder Woman 3’ draws ever closer, with production entering a major new step

Wonder Woman is set to become the DC Extended Universe’s first ever trilogy, as major updates have flowed in thanks to a major Warner Bros. scoop.

Despite Wonder Woman 1984 struggling critically and financially, failing to break even at the box office, Patty Jenkins will return to the franchise to round out a trilogy. The Hollywood Reporter’s DC news suggests a plethora of projects are coming out from Warner Bros., with a scriptment for the Amazonian warrior “expected imminently”.

Jenkins will become the first woman to helm a trilogy of comic book movies, and joins the ranks of Sam Raimi, Christopher Nolan, and soon to be Peyton Reed in helming each instalment in a superhero trilogy. The timeline for a release is uncertain as it stands, with Warner Bros. very keen to get moving on projects such as a Man of Steel sequel, spin-offs to The Batman, and, somehow, a sequel to The Flash.

Gal Gadot had previously said the threequel will begin filming in mid-2023, with the Israeli actress busy with multiple projects. The intent of rebooting the DCEU comes after Black Adam shocked many with surprisingly positive reviews coming from early screenings.

It’s a surprise show of faith in Wonder Woman for Warner Bros. to go ahead with a threequel following its financial failure with 1984, with the recently merged Warner Bros. Discovery culling projects left and right. Among the most notable have been a Matt Reeves-led animated Batman series, and the infamous Batgirl which got scythed down after it finished filming.

Black Adam has proven before it has even fully released to be a shot in the arm Warner Bros. needed, with the DCEU very much going full steam ahead. The Dwayne Johnson-led film enters cinemas Oct. 21.