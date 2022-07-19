Would you live in Gotham? DC fans imagine hilarious Batman-related neighborhood problems

Would you be willing to live in a major metropolitan city on the Eastern seaboard in an apartment that only charges $300 a month for rent? What if it was Gotham City? Home of Batman, Arkham Asylum, The Joker, Two-Face, The Riddler, and the occasional nigh-apocalyptic earthquake?

If rent in Gotham was 300 a month for a 3 bedroom would u move there? — ً (@hellfiresbyers) July 17, 2022

Twitter user helfirebyers asked her followers if they’d accept the risks of living in Batman’s home base of Gotham City, a town that attracts a type of person, and criminal, who is colorful, to say the least. Given the dense population of supervillains, the presence of the most notorious institute for the criminally insane in all of fiction, and the fact that the entire city seems to be threatened with near annihilation at least every other movie or so, most fans gave answers that read like a listicle of “Reasons to Not Move to Gotham (besides the fact that it’s in Jersey).”

renter insurance gone be out the ass cause you gotta worry about batman throwing a mf through the living room window every other week — lil love. (@cjayjanaye) July 18, 2022

User Big Stepper replied that he expected the law that does get enforced in Gotham might be a little draconian.

Me watching Batman beat the shit out of someone for j walking pic.twitter.com/ovW9gK2TIX — Big Stepper (@DTrue310) July 18, 2022

A tweeter named JJ brought up the fact that “bystander” means something a whole lot weirder in Gotham.

When I go into my kitchen and see a green question mark on my fridge pic.twitter.com/pQR3k8JnEm — JJ㊙️🔥 (@JazzyJJ1999) July 19, 2022

Of course, some users were willing to take the risks. A $300 three-bedroom might be enough to put up with occasional dealings with The Joker. Throw in rent control and some folks would probably let Darkseid sleep on their couch.

me in my cozy 3 bedroom apt trying to distract the joker so he doesn't kill my family pic.twitter.com/t0PhMDEnvM — jayuh (@jayuhs) July 18, 2022

Of course, you can’t really know who you might run into when you live in the same town as the world’s most popular angry sadboy superhero. Some of his enemies can show up in the darnedest places. Hopefully, your HMO has a lot of options when it comes to therapists.