‘Yellowstone’ gears up for Halloween with a spooky throwback and an important question for fans

The Autumn Equinox officially takes place on Sept. 22, which means anyone holding off for the official start of fall to embrace spooky season: the wait is almost over. Paramount’s Yellowstone is already gearing up for everyone’s favorite fall holiday, Halloween, and we can’t think of a better costume set this year.

Of course, being a Dutton is less about a costume and more about a lifestyle and an attitude. The official Yellowstone account has Halloween on the brain today, and we don’t blame them. Yellowstone is a pop culture phenomenon, and everyone’s favorite cowboy drama will undeniably inspire several costumes. In fact, it’s already been inspiring several ensembles in the years since the series made its big debut.

If you want to channel your inner Beth or Rip, Colby or Lloyd, you don’t have to pick a flashy costume or something extreme; you just have to find something that sells confidence, power, and strength. Of course, if you do want to go the costume route, with the evergrowing Yellowstone fan base, they exist now too! They’ve even got a tattoo of the Yellowstone brand, so you can feel like you belong on the ranch without the excruciating pain that comes from Rip coming at you with a hot iron.

Spirit Halloween has Rip and Beth costumes available now, but you can always dress up as your favorite character with clothes from local stores and the right amount of makeup, fake injuries (the characters sure do get hurt a lot), and well-timed snarky remarks to season the costume. In fact, in years past, fans of the series have submitted images of themselves dressed up as the Duttons and the ranch hands who call the Yellowstone home.

The official account shared links to highlight stories on Instagram that show some of the best costumes so far. From 2019 to 2021, you can find your inspiration by clicking around and seeing what other fans have put together.

Of course, they also asked an important question regarding Yellowstone and Halloween — if you’re going to dress up, who will be your go-to character this spooky season? There’s a little over a month left to decide, so we recommend starting to plot your big costume now. To find inspiration, you can dig into the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock; you’ll need to nail some lingo to go along with your perfect look! Happy Yellowstone-inspired spooky season, y’all.