‘Yellowstone’ star Forrie J. Smith uses these three shocking words to describe season 5

Last weekend, a charity gala in Houston brought together two of the most well-loved and charming ranch hands at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. That’s right, Yellowstone‘s Forrie J. Smith and Cole Hauser traveled to the Lone Star State for an event for a local animal charity.

Local reporter Courtney Zavala got to chat with Smith for KPRC2 Houston about the importance of the event and his love for animals — and she got to ask him a question about Yellowstone’s exciting fifth season. While the series has been keeping viewers on their toes for four seasons already, Smith’s response has us on high alert for the upcoming episodes.

When Zavala asked him to explain the season in one word, he said “surmising.” He then gave her three words that further prove that no Yellowstone fan should be feeling comfortable right now.

“Everybody’s gonna be going, ‘what the he–‘”

Now, what the he– might not be too shocking on its own where Yellowstone is concerned, but we’re also considering the commentary from others close to the series about season 5. Taylor Sheridan says fans should think of the characters as chess pieces, while Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) says it will be a different season, indeed. Kevin Costner, who breathes life into patriarch John Dutton, says they’re planning on bringing the surprises in season 5, so it’s clear that shaking things up is the theme for the upcoming episodes.

In addition to growing excitement for the Yellowstone series, Smith and Hauser helped to raise over a million dollars for Houston’s Petset, the charity that hosted the gala. The organization’s mission statement is incredible as it hopes to “end homelessness and suffering of companion animals and elevate their status in society.”

You can see Smith and Hauser in Yellowstone in the first four seasons on Peacock now before the fifth season kicks off with a two-hour television event on November 13 on Paramount.