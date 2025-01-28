‘A dangerous move towards authoritarianism’: Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer shred Trump’s illegal grant and loan suspension

A swathe of politicians have condemned Donald Trump, after his administration announced plans to pause federal loans and grants while reviewing whether government spending aligns with his agenda.

The plans were revealed in a memo sent by Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget. It directs agencies to halt the disbursement of financial assistance as Trump enacts an ideological review of government spending, and determines whether certain agencies are consistent with “the President’s priorities,” the memo read. The plans also made reference to the sweeping executive orders signed by Trump during his first week in office and the agencies that relate to them, including programs around climate change, transgender rights and diversity, equity and inclusion. Sound familiar?

Trump’s decision to halt federal virtually all federal grants and loans is lawless, destructive, dangerous, and cruel.



It is illegal.



It is unconstitutional.



It’s nothing less than Project 2025 by another name.



Congress must act. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 28, 2025

Naturally, the pause on critical resources distributed to those in need of these agencies has caused uproar, particularly among prominent Democratic politicians. Taking to X, Chuck Schumer described the move by Trump as “lawless, destructive, dangerous, and cruel.” Schumer also urged that “Congress must act” in response to Trump’s plans, and said that they are “nothing less than Project 2025 by another name” — in reference to the political initiate Trump claimed he had nothing to do with.

Echoing these concerns was fierce Trump critic Nancy Pelosi, who also wrote on X that the halt on federal loans was “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” and underlined the impact it will have on citizens. “[It] will raise costs, hurt working families and deny critical resources for Americans in need,” Pelosi wrote. The criticism from Pelosi, who has made no secret of her distaste for the president, didn’t stop there. In a second post on X, the former Speaker of the House said Trump’s memo has “unleashed chaos, confusion and fear for hardworking Americans.”

President Trump issued an unconstitutional order to cut off federal funding for basic services enacted by Congress across America.



Let's be clear: President Trump’s illegal scheme will raise costs, hurt working families and deny critical resources for Americans in need. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 28, 2025

She listed off those who’ll be impacted by the loan pause, including nonprofit organizations, seniors, teachers and childcare workers, and law enforcement agencies. “Make no mistake,” Pelosi declared, “the Trump Administration’s unilateral and illegal scheme hurts American families and puts lives at risk.” In political terms, that’s a scorching read on par with anything from The Real Housewives, but Pelosi wasn’t the only one to take square aim at Trump. For his part, famous mitten-wearer and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders didn’t mince words when eviscerating Trump’s decision.

The Trump Administration’s cruel decision to freeze federal funding for critical services across the country has unleashed chaos, confusion and fear for hardworking Americans.



Nonprofits aren't sure if they can continue serving homeless veterans.



Vulnerable seniors aren't sure… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 28, 2025

Sanders said the loan freeze will have a “devastating impact on the health and wellbeing” of children, seniors, and the “most vulnerable people in our country.” Going a step further, Sanders — who has warned us of oligarchy for decades — said Trump’s plans are “a dangerous move towards authoritarianism.” According to the memo, Trump’s freeze will go into effect on Tuesday, with agencies instructed to review whether their spending is impacted by the executive orders signed by the President last week.

The Trump Administration’s action to suspend all federal grants & loans will have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of millions of children, seniors on fixed incomes, and the most vulnerable people in our country.



It is a dangerous move towards authoritarianism. pic.twitter.com/b3TL5aPOGN — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2025

If an agency finds it is not in conflict with Trump’s agenda (ahem, Project 2025), it will not be impacted by the freeze, according to the memo. Of course, this is simply the latest move by Trump that has attracted criticism in the very early days of his second term, with the President enduring backlash around everything from his plans to annex Canada to his review of disaster agency FEMA and his enactment of mass deportations. Just so we’re keeping tabs, Trump has only been president for nine days… so that’s fun.

