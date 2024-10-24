A Donald Trump bombshell is rumored to drop at any moment, so let the speculation begin

Rumors are swirling that we are on the cusp of a major bombshell regarding Donald Trump, with sources claiming that his presidential campaign will be hit with an explosive and negative story in the coming days.

One source, political commentator Brian Krassenstein, took to X to speculate that the Republican candidate’s campaign is bracing for a “negative story,” but it’s not yet known exactly what that story entails. “This isn’t only coming from me,” Krassenstein wrote. “Multiple news orgs have allegedly been approached with a story as well.”

A source of mine close to the Trump campaign says that they expect a bombshell negative story to be published within days. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2024

Krassenstein went on to reveal that while the content of the story remains unknown, “people close to the campaign seem worried that something is coming.”

Maybe I'm wrong here, but this isn't only coming from me. Multiple news orgs have allegedly been approached with a story as well. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2024

Naturally, since this is the internet, a bunch of other apparent sources came forward to corroborate the speculation, with the Ford News podcast that those “outside Trump’s circle” believe the bombshell story to be “true,” describing it as the “October surprise” arriving less than two weeks out from Election Day.

🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS Jack Posobiec, Charlie Kirk and other Trump loyalist are now getting ahead of what appears to be a bombshell report on Donald Trump. Calling it AI and warning his supporters not to believe their own eyes and ears.



Outside Trump's circle they are calling these… — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) October 23, 2024

It seems that some journalists, like Newsmax TV’s Mark Halperin, have had the negative Trump story pitched to them over the past few days, with some predicting that the report will soon land at a publication like The New York Times. Adding fuel to the speculative fire, a handful of Trump loyalists have addressed the rumors of a bombshell report.

And no it isn’t an ‘n-word’ tape which doesn’t and never existed https://t.co/RbXCYnlO93 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 23, 2024

In his response, staunch Trump ally and alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec said the rumored report is “pure BlueAnon insanity” and urged followers to not “give this any credibility.” In follow-up posts on X, Posobiec dismissed speculation that the report was about Trump “using the N-word,” and said all the chatter around the story is evidence of people “activating the Epstein network against Trump.”

It isn’t big at all https://t.co/5kZvlxtHmm — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 23, 2024

He also downplayed the severity of the report, writing that its contents aren’t “big at all,” but Posobiec wasn’t the only Trump associate to respond to the rumors. For his part, Satan spawn and frequent Trump dinner-goer Charlie Kirk described the speculation as the “DEMOCRAT’S OCTOBER SURPRISE DUD,” and issued a warning to followers ahead of the report’s speculated release.

You are about to see insanely desperate stuff from Democrats. Expect fake AI generated crap about Trump coming soon. Stay focused AND VOTE! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 23, 2024

“You are about to see insanely desperate stuff from Democrats,” Kirk wrote. “Expect fake AI generated crap about Trump coming soon.” Many have taken Posobiec and Kirk’s comments as an attempt to get ahead of the story, feuling speculation that whatever it contains must be shocking if there’s such a concerted effort being made to preemptively downplay the situation.

Seems obvious from all the right wing influencers copy and pasting their pre-written statements from the campaign… — Spencer Dirrig 🥥🇺🇸 (@SpencerDirrig) October 23, 2024

“Seems obvious from all the right wing influencers copy and pasting their pre-written statements from the campaign,” one X user wrote, with another claiming that “MAGA is already scrambling for damage control” and is “in full panic mode.”

BREAKING: Word is the Democrats are sitting on a bombshell video of Trump, and MAGA is already scrambling for damage control.



Looks like they’re in full panic mode. This one’s going to get ugly real fast. pic.twitter.com/drcWCfpF8s — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 23, 2024

One theory gaining traction about the rumored report is that there’s a video of Trump “grop[ing] a minor at one of his donor dinners.” This, however, remains unconfirmed.

If the rumored video of Trump groping an underage girl at a donor event is released to the public and is legit, will you be voting for Trump? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2024

Given that it’s Trump we’re talking about, it’s tricky to guess the severity or what this alleged bombshell story entails, as we’ve grown accustomed to the countless others that have defined his campaign. As a refresher, this is a presidential candidate who is a convicted felon, holds disdainful views of the military, befriends and praises dictators, peddles racist conspiracy theories and allegedly receives foreign campaign donations.

This doesn’t even account for Trump’s less sinister “bombshell” moments, like mentioning Arnold Plamer’s penis size, holding a dance party during a Town Hall, and praising Hannibal Lecter, to name only a few. Given the sheer volume of Trump moments that could be considered bombshells, it’s hard to know if we’ll be truly surprised by the contents of this rumored story or it’ll have any kind of impact on the imminent election. That said, recent weeks have seen Trump quite literally unraveling before our eyes, leading some to wonder if he’s in the beginning stages of dementia. Could this announcement ⏤ whatever it is ⏤ be the final nail in his political coffin? Stay tuned: we’ll likely be finding out any minute now.

