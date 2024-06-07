Marjorie Taylor Greene Pat Sajak Getty
A resurfaced photo of Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene is enough to send the internet into a complete frenzy

Let's just hope they don't start a podcast.
Taylor Mansfield
Published: Jun 7, 2024

From her incoherent babbling online to her blatant ignorance constantly on display in House hearings, it’s certainly not hard to comprehend why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t very popular. But snapping a photo with Pat Sajak in the past has definitely not helped her already fleeting reputation.

Taking a small step back to remember her bizarre birthday beach pic on her 50th birthday, it’s worth noting that MTG and photos are not exactly the perfect mix. This time around, however, a resurfaced photo with Greene and Sajak is causing more of a stir than when Trump allegedly farted in court just a few weeks ago.

The photo in question depicts the Odd Couple-esque duo posing together and smiling from ear-to-ear alongside RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn — who reported to TMZ that the picture was taken just a few weeks back.

Naturally, once the aforementioned photo graced timelines over on X (formally Twitter), it took mere minutes for netizens to lose their minds as the internet was catapulted into a complete frenzy. For many, the image of the Georgia politician and the Wheel of Fortune host isn’t a colossal surprise, seeing as Sajak has built his reputation as a right-wing conservative for decades now. Of course, that didn’t stop commenters from insisting that Sajak was standing beside “Vanna Whitesupremacist,” a play on Vanna White, his longtime co-host on the game show.

From the head-scratching MAGA perspective, however, right-wingers have insisted that “Cancel Culture” is beyond evil, and that Sajak being criticized for his views is “everything wrong” with the current state of the U.S. Either way, it seems wherever these two go, controversy soon follows.

The good news? Sajak is apparently all set on entering the relaxing realm of retirement. The bad news? That creates more opportunities to snap future photos with ole’ Marj. Greeaaat.

