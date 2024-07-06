‘A tack fresh out of the box’: MrBeast ready to beat Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but one rule distances him from the White House

How did we end up in a situation where our choices for the highest office in the land are two grandpas who spend more time arguing about their prostate health than the actual issues facing our nation? Yes, President Joe Biden is just old and visibly tired compared to the evil on Earth that is Donald Trump, and has improved America in many ways. But be honest, if there was a third, better option available, would anyone pick either of them?

In the recent presidential debate, instead of discussing pressing matters like the economy, healthcare, or foreign policy, Trump and Biden spent a significant portion of their allotted time bickering about who had more stamina. Trump, at 78 years old, thinks he is the “youngest man” in the race, conveniently ignoring the fact that he would be pushing 80 by the time he hypothetically took office again.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy for American men is 76.1 years. This means that Trump is already living on borrowed time, statistically speaking. But Biden, at 82 years old, isn’t faring much better. During the debate, he often stumbled over his words and seemed to lose his train of thought, leading many to question his cognitive abilities. It’s no wonder that many Americans are feeling disillusioned with their choices for president. In fact, recent polls show that they are (almost) tied in terms of unpopularity.

Voting for a President in America be like



"choose one" pic.twitter.com/YxdCCy4Q8u — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 3, 2024

So, who is left? RFK Jr., who is beating Trump in being more unhinged? But wait, there could be another choice. In a recent tweet, MrBeast declared his intentions to run for president. Great, another celebrity who thinks they can run the country?

If we lower the age to run for president I’ll jump in the race — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2024

While some may scoff at the idea of a YouTuber running for the highest office in the land, it’s worth considering the potential benefits. For one, MrBeast has a proven track record of getting things done. Whether it’s organizing massive food drives for the hungry or planting 20 million trees to combat climate change, MrBeast has shown that he has the drive and the resources to make a real difference in the world. Of course, there are a few hurdles to overcome.

The biggest one is the age requirement to run for president, which is currently 35. But MrBeast is only 26.

This requirement is set forth in Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the Constitution, which states:

“No person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.”

The framers of the Constitution believed that a certain level of maturity and life experience was necessary to handle the responsibilities and pressures of the presidency. Age 35 was considered an age by which an individual would have accumulated enough practical experience and wisdom to make sound decisions on complex national and international issues. But let’s be real, age is just a number, especially when you consider a certain orange-hued septuagenarian who seems determined to prove that behaving like a petulant child has no age limit.

MrBeast’s fans were quick to rally behind him, with one supporter noting:

The fact that we have a minimum age requirement but no maximum age restriction is ridiculous,



You got my vote — Alex Volkov (Thursd/AI) (@altryne) July 6, 2024

The user is right. Personally, I think that if you’re old enough to be collecting Social Security, you might want to reconsider your aspirations of running the country.

A tack fresh out of the box 😎 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2024

Others eagerly anticipated the content possibilities for the YouTuber’s channel, with one user quipping:

“I survived 30 days locked in the White House with nothing but Taco Bell and the nuclear football” — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 6, 2024

Plus, imagine the possibilities for presidential challenges that would definitely keep things interesting.

Can't wait for “Surviving the entire nation without electricity for 72 hours.” — Ratan chahar🪈 (@Ratanchahar_) July 6, 2024

Worst case scenario, we end up with a president who spends his days giving away free cars and organizing massive games of hide-and-seek on the White House lawn. At least, it would be better than the diaper-wearing nightmare brazenly spewing obvious lies knowing that a concerning portion of the population would rather stab themselves in the eye than not believe him.

