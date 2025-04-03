Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Adam Kinzinger questions witnesses during a prime-time hearing and Donald Trump speaks to the press
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images and Win McNamee/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Adam Kinzinger calls out Trump’s ‘legacy of broken promises’ in scathing blog post

"Betrayal and chaos are redefining America’s role in the world," Kinzinger wrote.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Apr 2, 2025 10:03 pm

Another day, another scathing message delivered to Donald Trump from Adam Kinzinger, this time in regards to the president’s “legacy of broken promises.”

Recommended Videos

The politician, who hasn’t let up in his searing critiques of Trump, most recently addressed the president in a blog post on his Substack profile. Kinzinger called it the “The Trump Doctrine”, and it outlines how “betrayal and chaos are redefining America’s role in the world.” The lengthy blog post sees Kinzinger chart the president’s legacy of broken promises, which he first initiated during his days as a real estate broker and has now showcased in his policies around “international trade, military alliances, and domestic affairs,” Kinzinger wrote. 

According to the politician, Trump’s promise-breaking streak has seen him “[throw] long-standing partnerships into chaos,” to the point where world leaders “are concluding that the once-reliable United States can no longer be counted on.” To make this point, Kinzinger mentions other countries’ recent efforts to do business without the U.S., from Brazil forging a new trade deal with Beijing in Chinese yuan rather than the U.S. dollar, to Canada and Australia’s collaborative development of their military without inclusion of the U.S.

Kininzgner argues that this is happening because “Trump himself has suggested that long-standing allies may no longer be treated as such,” and says the president’s foreign policy manoeuvres — like his White House spat with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy — make clear to other countries that “America cannot be trusted to keep its word.” Later, Kinzinger takes at the Elon Musk-led DOGE, describing it as a “newly created fake” department, before outlining how Trump has broken the trust of his own supporters. 

“Those who expected him to reduce inflation now see him breaking that promise, as his tariffs are poised to drive up prices,” Kinzinger wrote. “Americans are realizing that the basic compact between the government and its citizens may no longer hold.” The repercussions of Trump’s broken promises, Kinzinger argues, are widespread. “[Trump’s] actions don’t just tarnish his own reputation; they erode America’s standing as a nation that keeps its word,” he concluded, “and trust, once broken, takes generations to rebuild.” 

It’s far from the first time Kinzinger has levelled such attacks at the president. Since Trump’s inauguration back in January (which feels like lifetimes ago), Kinzinger — who was one of the Republicans to voice his support of Kamala Harris — has risen as the president’s fiercest critic. From telling Trump to “be quiet” amid his response to the Potomac mid-air collision to offering MAGAnomics lessons on tariffs and describing the president as a “sissy” in the face of Vladimir Putin, Kinzinger’s attacks on the president have even come to encompass the Democratic Party. 

On multiple occasions, he has called out the opposition party for their lack of action, urging Democrats to “do something” in response to DOGE’s infiltration of the Treasury and blasting the party during the government shutdown earlier this year. The word is still out on whether Kinzinger’s criticisms, including those outlined in his blog post, have fallen on deaf ears. But since the only thing Trump listens to is Kid Rock and Fox News, I’d bet he hasn’t heard any of these valid critiques.       

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content