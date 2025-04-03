Adam Kinzinger calls out Trump’s ‘legacy of broken promises’ in scathing blog post

Another day, another scathing message delivered to Donald Trump from Adam Kinzinger, this time in regards to the president’s “legacy of broken promises.”

The politician, who hasn’t let up in his searing critiques of Trump, most recently addressed the president in a blog post on his Substack profile. Kinzinger called it the “The Trump Doctrine”, and it outlines how “betrayal and chaos are redefining America’s role in the world.” The lengthy blog post sees Kinzinger chart the president’s legacy of broken promises, which he first initiated during his days as a real estate broker and has now showcased in his policies around “international trade, military alliances, and domestic affairs,” Kinzinger wrote.

Trump’s legacy is one of broken promises—bankruptcies in business, betrayals in politics. Now, he’s wrecking trust in America’s alliances, economy, and government. Once trust is gone, it takes generations to rebuild. (link in reply) pic.twitter.com/SDx8TpHO3B — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 2, 2025

According to the politician, Trump’s promise-breaking streak has seen him “[throw] long-standing partnerships into chaos,” to the point where world leaders “are concluding that the once-reliable United States can no longer be counted on.” To make this point, Kinzinger mentions other countries’ recent efforts to do business without the U.S., from Brazil forging a new trade deal with Beijing in Chinese yuan rather than the U.S. dollar, to Canada and Australia’s collaborative development of their military without inclusion of the U.S.

Kininzgner argues that this is happening because “Trump himself has suggested that long-standing allies may no longer be treated as such,” and says the president’s foreign policy manoeuvres — like his White House spat with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy — make clear to other countries that “America cannot be trusted to keep its word.” Later, Kinzinger takes at the Elon Musk-led DOGE, describing it as a “newly created fake” department, before outlining how Trump has broken the trust of his own supporters.

“Those who expected him to reduce inflation now see him breaking that promise, as his tariffs are poised to drive up prices,” Kinzinger wrote. “Americans are realizing that the basic compact between the government and its citizens may no longer hold.” The repercussions of Trump’s broken promises, Kinzinger argues, are widespread. “[Trump’s] actions don’t just tarnish his own reputation; they erode America’s standing as a nation that keeps its word,” he concluded, “and trust, once broken, takes generations to rebuild.”

It’s far from the first time Kinzinger has levelled such attacks at the president. Since Trump’s inauguration back in January (which feels like lifetimes ago), Kinzinger — who was one of the Republicans to voice his support of Kamala Harris — has risen as the president’s fiercest critic. From telling Trump to “be quiet” amid his response to the Potomac mid-air collision to offering MAGAnomics lessons on tariffs and describing the president as a “sissy” in the face of Vladimir Putin, Kinzinger’s attacks on the president have even come to encompass the Democratic Party.

Dear MAGA:



Your great leader is finally doing what he promised on Tariffs.



Let’s see how this goes. Let’s see if all your wishes are coming true — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 2, 2025

On multiple occasions, he has called out the opposition party for their lack of action, urging Democrats to “do something” in response to DOGE’s infiltration of the Treasury and blasting the party during the government shutdown earlier this year. The word is still out on whether Kinzinger’s criticisms, including those outlined in his blog post, have fallen on deaf ears. But since the only thing Trump listens to is Kid Rock and Fox News, I’d bet he hasn’t heard any of these valid critiques.

