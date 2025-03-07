Al Green censure: What does ‘censure’ mean in Congress, and is there a devastating consequence?

The fever dream that is America circa 2025 feels like the flailing storyline of a failed sitcom, but — unfortunately for everyone, everywhere — this is reality.

A reality in which wannabe tyrants are applauded for threatening their allies and spouting lies, even as their detractors are punished. This time around it was Al Green who felt the wrath of Republicans, but next time it could be anyone — from his fellow congresspeople to a member of the regular public.

Because in Donald Trump‘s America, no one is safe. Not even the cronies who threw out their morals to back his every whim. Criticism is a crime, when Trump is in charge, and as a result of his crackdown on free speech, Green’s very tame interruption of Trump’s March congressional address earned the Representative harsh punishment. The 77-year-old was censured by the House in response to his brief protest, in a move that shows just how deep Trump’s beef with 1A really goes.

What does ‘censure’ mean in Congress?

Shame on Democrats for not only failing to support Rep Al Green during The State of Dysfunction, but for voting to censure him. We need way MORE Al Green. And way LESS maga. — Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 2025-03-07T01:36:30.256Z

As Trump was railing on about “mandates” and American healthcare, Green was excerizing his right as an American citizen to protest. He stood, early in Trump’s speech, and shouted out his disagreement, only to be swiftly silenced — and ultimately removed — by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

This is the same man who allowed another representative named Greene — Marjorie Taylor Greene — joined by Lauren Boebert, to boo and heckle Joe Biden across his tenure as Speaker. Apparently, Greene’s ghoulish jeering isn’t nearly as disruptive as an old man waving his cane.

Johnson’s blatant favoritism of his own political allies was clear from the moment he admonished Green, but it became much more obvious when Green was slapped with a full-blown censure. Several Democrats even jumped ship to join their Republican peers in handing down the rebuke, showcasing the widening divide between members of the Democrat Party.

A censure is essentially a formal admonishment dished out to members of the House. It’s used as a means to discipline members who are thought to have broken rules, and it’s been used far more frequently in recent years. According to the Senate’s official website, “Censure is a formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by majority vote.”

The page, which appears to be starkly out of date, lists only nine instances of a Congressperson being censured across the history of our nation. But since it doesn’t even list the five members of Congress who’ve been censured since 2021 alone, it’s clear the list could use an update.

What are the consequences of a Congressional censure?

THE 10 WHO VOTE TO CENSURE AL GREEN ARE A DISGRACE — Rick (@rickylongthread.bsky.social) 2025-03-06T20:49:45.843Z

In good news for Green, as well as those who supported his protest, an official censure doesn’t come with any heavy consequences. Once again according to that Senate page, “A censure does not remove a senator from office nor does it deny to a senator his or her rights or privileges. “

So Green isn’t facing a removal from office, a pay cut, or anything of the sort. He was essentially soundly admonished — censure is also referred to as a “condemnation or denouncement” — but he won’t face further punishment. At least, not due to the censure.

Green could face much harsher punishment if a group of conservative lawmakers get their way, however, since several Republicans hope to file a measure aimed at stripping the congressman of his committee assignments. That would come as a much, much harsher punishment, and it would also expose the massive double standards at play. Green’s protest didn’t come close to the disrespect displayed by his Republican peers during President Biden’s term, so if they throw the book at him, they’ll be setting a precedent poised to come back and bite.

