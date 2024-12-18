As Donald Trump fixates on the alleged laws Liz Cheney has broken, let’s examine the laws he’s broken

Renowned retribution-seeker Donald Trump has a new target, as his second term inches closer, and he’s fully dedicated to taking Liz Cheney down.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the 58-year-old former Congresswoman has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s from the start. This misaligned her with the hopelessly sycophantic Republican party as a whole, and in the process made her a hero among Americans actually looking for bipartisanship in Congress.

It was her place as the vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that really rankled Trump’s supporters, along with her adamant support of the tarnished former president’s second impeachment. That ultimately lost Cheney her position as Chair of the House Republican Conference, but it also won her broad support from the public at large, which has been starved of actual ethical leadership for years now.

The years since Cheney stood up to Trump have seen her name dragged through the mud on countless occasions, as the president-elect ditches decorum in favor of playground tactics. His latest move has the 78-year-old targeting Cheney over alleged lawbreaking during her time in Congress, a laughable angle of attack from a notorious convicted criminal. Trump is the first-ever felon to make his way into the Oval Office, and yet he’s out here slinging mud while drenched in dirt from the top down.

According to Trump on his Truth Social platform, Cheney is headed into legal trouble after “evidence obtained by the subcommittee” supposedly revealed that “numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.”

That already sounds deeply questionable, not to mention super vague, but even if it’s true, it’s absurd to take legal advice from someone buried up to their bulging waist in criminal pursuits. Over nearly eight decades on this Earth, Trump has been engaged in more than 4,000 lawsuits, and many of them have been levied at him following wrongdoing.

If we’re comparing crimes here, its not hard to guess who’s winning out. Cheney supposedly broke federal laws while investigating Trump, but Trump made lawbreaking his middle name long before she found her way onto that committee.

On top of the crimes he’s been convicted of since 2016, which include charges for defamation, sexual abuse, and falsifying business records, Trump’s been battling various criminal punishments for decades. His laundry list of crimes is longer than one of his ranting 3am Truth Social posts, which is really saying something, and it seemingly gets longer with each passing day.

Yet somehow Trump thinks he has the right to attack someone else over their supposedly criminal activity. For one thing, he’s almost certainly exaggerating, if not outright lying. Trump loves to simply proclaim something as fact, ignore clear evidence of its falsity, and then attack those working to correct him. It would not be a stretch to assume he is once again doing so where Cheney is concerned.

Even if he’s right, and Cheney really did engage in unlawful behavior, there’s no way it holds a candle to his decades of illegal activity. The kettle couldn’t be a darker shade of black in this instance, but that fact seems to be lost on our incoming leader. His own criminal history isn’t an issue, since he intends to scrub his record clean once he’s back in office, but should one of his enemies slip-up, you can bet he’ll throw the book at them.

