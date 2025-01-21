Ashley Moody’s net worth, confirmed

Donald Trump’s second term as President of the United States marks a new beginning not only for him, but many other Republican politicians.

Over the last few weeks, Trump has been slowly assembling his cabinet with more than a few controversial picks. One of these is Ashley Moody, another politician who has seen a promotion thanks to Trump’s victory. Here’s everything you need to know about the embattled former-AG Moody, including her earnings that have contributed significantly to her overall net worth.

Who is Ashley Moody?

Florida deserves a senator who stands unapologetically for conservative principles, supports law enforcement, has a strong record of combatting illegal immigration, and is ready to deliver on President Trump's agenda. Attorney General Ashley Moody's exemplary track record shows… pic.twitter.com/xxN6OCNrn9 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 16, 2025

Florida governor Ron DeSantis appointed state attorney general Ashley Moody to the Senate. Moody will fill the seat of Marco Rubio, whom President Trump appointed as secretary of state after winning the election. She was one of a few candidates that were speculated as DeSantis’s pick, including Senator Jay Collins, Rep. Kat Cammack, and Rep. Cory Mills.

Ashley Moody started her career working in private law. She worked at the law firm Holland & Knight and interned for the president of the American Bar Association. In 1998, Ashley Moody switched her political party from Democrat to Republican, and soon became the assistant attorney general for the Middle District of Florida. She was first appointed as attorney general of Florida in 2017 and was reelected in 2022. During her time as attorney general, she made some controversial choices, such as keeping Florida in a lawsuit to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, and arguing against the legalization of recreational marijuana. She also argued against the rights of former felons to vote and worked with Gov. DeSantis to push bills making it more difficult for former felons to vote.

It’s no surprise that DeSantis chose Moody to fill Marco Rubio’s seat, as the pair have worked together for years in Florida’s government. Nonetheless, she will have to run in a special election in 2026 to ensure she remains in Rubio’s Senate seat for the remaining two years of his term. Reps Mills and Cammack have also indicated that they might be running for the Senate seat as well, so the three might face off again in the Republican primaries.

The journey to the Senate

Like all other politicians, Ashley Moody reports her net worth annually in a financial disclosure report posted to the Florida Commission on Ethics website. Last year, Moody reported a 10 percent increase in her net worth, from $4.02 million to $4.34 million. The disclosure report listed Moody’s assets, income, and other streams of finances.

One of the factors that led to Moody’s increase in net worth was the value of her interests in some companies. In her company, Moody Investment Limited Partner, her interest increased by 19 percent, sitting at $629,238. Furthermore, her stake in Artzibushev University One Limited Partnership increased by 1.2 percent to $1.121 million.

Moody also owns some homes and properties that have seen increases in value over the last few years. She owns two properties, one in Tallahassee and one in Tampa, as well as land in Plant City and Yancey. Her properties were valued at $147,630 and $422,486 respectively in 2023, but both increased in value by the end of the year. Other investments and assets make up the rest of her net worth.

