‘Biden is a trader’: A Joe Biden burn gone wrong blossoms into a perfect meme and a reminder to stay in school

Joe Biden has his fair share of detractors, and that’s okay, people are allowed to have their reasons for liking or disliking political figures, it’s a free country after all, but you know what else is free? School – and maybe it’s time some people went back.

Like I said, there’s nothing wrong with disliking a political figure, be it Donald Trump or Joe Biden, but if you’re going to insult them make sure your sick burn doesn’t have any typos, otherwise you’ll only end up making yourself look like a fool. Of course, you could ignore all that and slap some slanderous remark about Biden on the back of your pickup truck without double-checking what you’ve written, like one individual did.

Heh. My son just sent this to me. pic.twitter.com/8O5OHEnJO9 — Charles Gaba ✡️ (@charles_gaba) August 21, 2024

We know Donald Trump isn’t exactly the brightest bulb out of the bunch, but who could have guessed his supporters were on the same level? Whoever this individual is, I want them to know that there’s a bunch of free spell-checking software available on the internet. This embarrassing display could have been completely avoided – but then again, if they had checked the spelling we would never have gotten this glorious meme.

I’m going to assume the word the person driving this car meant to write was “traitor,” which makes more sense given the context but I guess that word requires far too much brain power to spell correctly. Someone shared another example from a while back where someone did a similar thing trying to spell “Obama is the antichrist” and honestly, it’s too funny not to share here.

Same shit, different year pic.twitter.com/ysWU4TQRfZ — Jakub Spousta (@spoustak) August 21, 2024

Honestly the replies were pretty brutal in their mockery of MAGA and Trump supporters.

Magats = dumb 💩 — Devils Advocate 🇺🇸 🇹🇹🇺🇦 (@GregArm68970978) August 21, 2024

They need to stop banning books, and start reading them instead. — DiDi 🟧 (@Pasqualiba) August 21, 2024

The most misspelled words I've ever seen has always come from conservative voters.



and if you call it out the reply is



"uNiVeRsiTiEs aRe a bUnCh OF LiBtARds"



yeah guess it's being a libtard to know how to spell in your own, native language. — Blonde (@blondeonlol) August 21, 2024

If those people could read they’d be very upset.

All jokes aside, this is exactly why it’s so important to stay in school. Things would only get worse if the Republicans were to win the next election with the notorious “Project 2025” set to dismantle and overhaul the Department of Education – something which Biden addressed during his speech at the DNC.

